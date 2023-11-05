Taylor Swift enjoys night out in New York with Selena Gomez and Sophie Turner
Swift and Turner appear to have grown close in recent months, while the pop star and Brittany Mahomes have been spotted attending Kansas City Chiefs games together
Taylor Swift has been photographed on another girl’s night out, with a gang of friends including Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and pop singer Selena Gomez.
Swift and her group were spotted leaving BONDST, a popular Japanese fusion restaurant, in New York City on Saturday night (4 November).
The Folklore artist, 33, linked arms with Gomez and held her new friend Brittany Mahomes hand, while Turner and model Cara Delevingne walked close behind.
The restaurant later shared a video from their Instagram page that evening, showing the group as they left the venue amid a crowd of onlookers.
Swift wore a black top and grey checked mini skirt with black thigh-high boots. Mahomes, who is married to Kansas City Chiefs player Patrick Mahomes, wore a blue corset with matching trousers and a white coat.
Gomez, meanwhile, wore a knit dress in a soft peach tone paired with a tan belt, gold hoop earrings and a black YSL bag.
Turner, who was recently photographed with aristocrat Peregrine Pearson following her split from pop singer Joe Jonas, wore a blue checked jacket, jeans and blue pumps.
The Game of Thrones actor, 26, and Swift have been spotted hanging out on a number of occasions in recent months, with the singer apparently supporting Turner amid her divorce proceedings.
Mahomes and Swift likely bonded while attending Kansas City Chiefs games, after Swift began dating tight-end Travis Kelce, 34.
Earlier this month, Swift dined out at the Minetta Tavern with fellow artist Phoebe Bridgers.
She is likely celebrating her recent record-breaking chart success with the release of her latest re-recorded album, 1989, as well as her new status as a billionaire.
Bloomberg, which analysed Swift’s estimated earnings from her live shows, album releases and merchandise, along with her various assets and properties, described her brand as “essentially a multinational conglomerate with the world’s most devoted customer base”.
It was noted that Swift is one of the few performers to achieve billionaire status on music and performance alone, as opposed to through other ventures such as fashion, alcohol or make-up lines.
Meanwhile her concert film, spliced from three live recordings at her Eras shows in Los Angeles, became the highest-grossing concert film of all time after its opening weekend in October.
In a few days, Swift will bring her Eras tour to South America, kicking off with three nights in Argentina from 9-11 November.
According to a Pitchfork report, hundreds of fans have been queuing outside the River Plate stadium in Buenos Aires, with a rota enabling them to take turns staying in tents.
