Taylor Swift enjoys night out in New York with Selena Gomez and Sophie Turner

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Taylor Swift has been photographed on another girl’s night out, with a gang of friends including Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and pop singer Selena Gomez.

Swift and her group were spotted leaving BONDST, a popular Japanese fusion restaurant, in New York City on Saturday night (4 November).

The Folklore artist, 33, linked arms with Gomez and held her new friend Brittany Mahomes hand, while Turner and model Cara Delevingne walked close behind.

The restaurant later shared a video from their Instagram page that evening, showing the group as they left the venue amid a crowd of onlookers.

Swift wore a black top and grey checked mini skirt with black thigh-high boots. Mahomes, who is married to Kansas City Chiefs player Patrick Mahomes, wore a blue corset with matching trousers and a white coat.

Gomez, meanwhile, wore a knit dress in a soft peach tone paired with a tan belt, gold hoop earrings and a black YSL bag.

Turner, who was recently photographed with aristocrat Peregrine Pearson following her split from pop singer Joe Jonas, wore a blue checked jacket, jeans and blue pumps.

(JosiahW / BACKGRID)

The Game of Thrones actor, 26, and Swift have been spotted hanging out on a number of occasions in recent months, with the singer apparently supporting Turner amid her divorce proceedings.

Mahomes and Swift likely bonded while attending Kansas City Chiefs games, after Swift began dating tight-end Travis Kelce, 34.

Earlier this month, Swift dined out at the Minetta Tavern with fellow artist Phoebe Bridgers.

She is likely celebrating her recent record-breaking chart success with the release of her latest re-recorded album, 1989, as well as her new status as a billionaire.

(Taylor Swift/YouTube)

Bloomberg, which analysed Swift’s estimated earnings from her live shows, album releases and merchandise, along with her various assets and properties, described her brand as “essentially a multinational conglomerate with the world’s most devoted customer base”.

It was noted that Swift is one of the few performers to achieve billionaire status on music and performance alone, as opposed to through other ventures such as fashion, alcohol or make-up lines.

Meanwhile her concert film, spliced from three live recordings at her Eras shows in Los Angeles, became the highest-grossing concert film of all time after its opening weekend in October.

In a few days, Swift will bring her Eras tour to South America, kicking off with three nights in Argentina from 9-11 November.

According to a Pitchfork report, hundreds of fans have been queuing outside the River Plate stadium in Buenos Aires, with a rota enabling them to take turns staying in tents.

Swift’s Eras tour will come to Europe and the UK in 2024.