Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Fans are theorizing that one of Taylor Swift’s songs is about Selena Gomez’s relationship with Justin Bieber amid the actor’s rumoured feud with her ex’s wife Hailey Bieber.

In a recent video posted to TikTok, one fan, @hey_itsruthy, addressed the alleged drama between Gomez and Hailey. Her post comes as the pair have continued to make headlines due to fans accusing the model and her close friend, Kylie Jenner, of making fun of the “Rare” singer.

The two women have been pinned against one another over the years in the wake of Gomez being in an off and on relationship with Justin Bieber from 2010 to 2018. Mere months after the split, the “Baby” singer tied the knot with Hailey.

In her TikTok video, @hey_itsruthy analysed both the old and new rumours swirling around Swift’s song, “Question...?” from her most recent album Midnights: “Y’all talking about the Selena/Hailey drama, forget[ing that] Taylor already wrote a song about it.”

She proceeded to film herself lip syncing the chorus, which she thought were questions that Justin could have asked himself after his split from Gomez. The lines went: “Did you leave her house in the middle of the night? (Oh) / Did you wish you’d put up more of a fight? (Oh) / When she said it was too much / Do you wish you could still touch her? / It’s just a question.”

Throughout the video, the fan proceeded to lip sync the lyrics that she thought were about Justin starting his relationship with Hailey in 2018.

“Does it feel like everything’s just like second-best after that meteor strike?” the song continued. “And what’s that, that I heard, that you’re still with her? / That’s nice, I’m sure that’s what’s suitable.”

The TikTok user wrote out the words “second best” and “suitable” in the text over the video, with the assumption that Swift used these terms to describe Hailey. She also added a rolling eyes emoji to the term “that’s nice,” to point out the sarcasm in Swift’s alleged criticism of Justin.

In addition, she pointed out that the phrase “meteor strike” could be what Swift used to describe and praise Gomez.

As of 1 March, the video has more than 762,000 views, with TikTok users doubling down on the theory that “Question…?” is about Gomez and Justin’s split.

“I IMMEDIATELY thought this was for Selena !!!!!” one wrote about, while another added: “I always thought this was Taylor comforting Selena.”

“Does it feel like 2nd best? (hailey-obviously) after THAT meteor strike (selena). Meteor strike is a rare event. get it, rare,” a third agreed, referring to Gomez’s album Rare.

Other people pointed out the lyrics, “Did you ever have someone kiss you in a crowded room? / And every single one of your friends was making fun of you,” and how they could be about Gomez and Swift.

More specifically, back in 2013, the “All Too Well” singer was spotted sticking her tongue out while she passed by the Wizards of Waverly Place star, who was kissing Justin as they were walking through a crowd.

Many TikTok users in the comments speculated if Swift’s pal is also featured in “Question…?”, one of which wrote: “DOES ANYONE THINK SELENA IS ON THE BACKGROUND OR JUST ME.”

The latest rumours about Gomez and Hailey’s alleged feud first sparked in January. At the time, fans assumed that Hailey’s deleted TikTok video, which featured Kendall Jenner, was about Gomez being body-shamed by trolls on Instagram. Hailey then shut that theory down when she said in a TikTok comment that her video wasn’t “directed at anyone”.

Fuel was added to the fire of rumours when Kylie Jenner shared a screenshot of her and Hailey’s eyebrows, prompting fans to assume that they were mocking one of Gomez’s eyebrow posts on TikTok. Kylie later shut down these claims in the comment of a TikTok video, writing: “No shade towards Selena ever and I didn’t see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly.”

Fans have continued to criticise Hailey. One person posted an old video of Hailey mocking Swift during an episode of Drop the Mic. The TikTok user claimed that the Rhode Beauty founder was a “mean girl” and “bully”.

The rumoured feud comes after Gomez surpassed Kylie as the most followed woman on Instagram. On 23 February, the “Wolves” singer also announced that she was taking a break from social media. She ended up reactivating her TikTok account days later.

While the three women haven’t addressed the ongoing speculation, Hailey previously said that there was no bad blood between her and Gomez. During an appearance on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast in October, she explained: “She doesn’t owe me anything. Neither of us owe anybody anything except respect. I respect her a lot and I think there’s no expectations. There’s no drama personally.”