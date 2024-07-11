Travis Kelce reveals how much Taylor Swift’s Super Bowl suite cost

Support truly

Travis Kelce has opened up about exactly how much the suite his girlfriend and loved ones were in during the Super Bowl cost him.

During one episode of the Netflix docuseries Receiver, which follows various NFL receivers over the course of the 2023 football season, San Francisco 49ers receiver George Kittle was talking to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end about how expensive tickets to the Super Bowl were prior to their two teams competing against each other for the trophy back in February.

Kittle had revealed to Kelce at the time that he was planning on having his loved ones sit in the regular stands when Travis chimed in to talk about the prices of a private box for the big game.

“They’re f***ing three million dollars,” he said.

The 49ers player currently earns $15m per season, but noted that he wasn’t going to pay for the private box despite his “good contract.” “It’s just like: ‘You guys are gonna be fine,’” Kittle said of his family’s place in the stands.

However, he did mention that the team’s running back Christian McCaffrey was able to get a “nice deal” for his private box. Previously, McCaffrey’s mother Lisa and now-wife Olivia Culpo admitted that they had “looked into” getting a suite for the Super Bowl but they “couldn’t afford it.”

“We looked into a suite, and none of us can afford it. Not even Christian, moneybags over there,” his mother said on the Your Mom podcast. “Nor moneybags Olivia,” she added, referring to Culpo. “So we are not in a suite. I’ll tell you that right now.”

The 32-year-old model revealed to her mother-in-law that she had purchased a suite for herself and Lisa ahead of the big game. “@lisamccaffrey fake news! Happy birthday Lisa I bought you a suite,” Culpo posted on her Instagram Story.

Even Kelce’s mother Donna was convinced ahead of the Super Bowl that she would also be sitting in the stands based on how expensive the private suites are. “You can understand that the boxes in Vegas are multimillion dollars, so I have a feeling I’m not in a box,” Donna said in an interview with Today.

“I have a feeling I am in the stands. As far as I know, I’m in the stands with everybody else because it is a pricy Super Bowl.”

It was later revealed that Kelce likely decided to purchase the suite regardless, as he hinted during an episode of his New Heights podcast. Prior to the game, he joked that he was preparing for the game by thinking about “losing all this money.”

“I’m not really doing much different other than just counting how much money I’m spending on this damn Super Bowl for family and friends to come,” he said at the time.

Despite the money spent on the suite, the Chiefs were able to pull out a win at the game after they scored a touchdown in overtime, marking the second time in Super Bowl history that the game resulted in overtime.

Following the team’s win, Swift ran down to the field alongside Kelce’s mother. After Travis stood up to accept the trophy, and cheer along with the crowd, he joined his mother and Swift back on the field, where he hugged and kissed the singer.

“Come here, girl,” Travis could be heard telling Swift, before enveloping her in a huge hug.