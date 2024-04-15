Fans fawn over Taylor Swift and Teresa Giudice moment at Coachella

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans are excited over one unexpected celebrity crossover at Coachella 2024 – Taylor Swift and Teresa Giudice.

From Billie Eilish’s performance with Lana Del Ray to Barry Keoghan’s heartwarming “fangirl” moment during Sabrina Carpenter’s set, the first weekend of the Indio, California, music festival brought several surprise performances and celebrity couple sightings. But out of all the A-list desert activity that came out of the three-day affair, no one could’ve predicted seeing the “Anti-hero” singer posing with The Real Housewives of New Jersey star.

On 13 April, Swift, 34, and Giudice, 51, were seen smiling next to one another in a sea of festivalgoers. Luis Ruelas, Giudice’s husband, snapped a picture of the two of them, posting it on Instagram. He wrote: “Two absolute QUEENS, Taylor Swift and my stunning wife.”

The “Fifteen” vocalist wore a dark green New Heights podcast baseball cap backward with an all-black ensemble, while the reality star dazzled in a bright pink cowboy hat, a multi-colour crochet set, and a neon bra top and shorts.

Like Ruelas, fans were enamored by the two women, flocking to the comments section to obsess over the iconic mashup.

“Ok - I’m finally jealous of something,” Jennifer Raydin, Giudice’s Real Housewives costar, admitted.

Another fan exclaimed: “YES. Yesssssss!!! Tre & Taylor… I’m not a Swiftie, but this is absolutely iconic.”

“Best pic I’ve seen come out of Coachella,” another proclaimed.

One curious individual added: “This begs the question, is Taylor swift a Housewives fan?!”

“This is everything,” someone else wrote, while Andy Cohen simply commented: “Dead.”

Swift stepped out with boyfriend Travis Kelce to enjoy the performances of Dom Dolla and Ice Spice at the coveted arts festival. Surrounded by a handful of other star duos, the sought-after pair were caught cuddling, kissing and dancing in the crowd.

In one viral TikTok video, the Kansas City Chiefs player could be seen holding Swift from behind as Ice Spice played her “Karma” remix. The two then threw their hands in the air, screaming, when the “Deli” performer gave Swift a shoutout.

Other celebrities seen in the clip included Justin Bieber, Barry Keoghan, and Sabrina Carpenter.

While Swift was not present for Carpenter’s Friday set, the Saltburn lead was front and centre, filming the pop artist throughout her entire performance. At one point, the “Feather” singer sat down and waved in Keoghan’s direction.

