Weekend one of Coachella is underway!

The influencer-filled festival returned for its first weekend on Friday 12 April until Sunday 14 April, followed by its second weekend on Friday 19 April to Sunday 21 April. Lana Del Rey, Tyler the Creator, and Doja Cat will headline both weekends, along with performances from Gwen Stefani’s classic 1990s ska punk band No Doubt, rapper Ice Spice, and Mexican artist Peso Pluma.

Every year the festival is a fashion parade in the desert, and often the breeding ground for new trends. These are the best dressed and worst dressed celebrities and influencers from Coachella 2024.

You can also follow along with all of the latest updates from the festival live with us here.

Megan Fox

( Getty Images for CELSIUS Energy )

The actress showed up to the festival after recently debuting her blue-coloured bob which she put extensions in for the event. She was seen at the Celsius Cosmic Desert party wearing a black leather jacket, a white Free People bodysuit and Levi’s denim shorts in addition to a light tan cowboy hat.

Charli D’Amelio

( Getty Images for CELSIUS Energy )

The influencer was seen on Friday wearing layered black and white bras along with a silver-toned belly chain. She let her hair down and accompanied it with a black and white headscarf and to tie the outfit together D’Amelio carried a black leather purse.

Emma Roberts

( Getty Images for CELSIUS Energy )

The actress was seen wearing a dress divided into two vertical halves, one being mint green and the other white. She accompanied the outfit with brown cowboy boots and white trimmed sunglasses.

Halle Bailey

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C5r0FChL6zb/?igsh=bjlka3Z3NXVlazYx

With her sister being on the setlist it was no surprise that The Little Mermaid actress appeared at Coachella. She was seen wearing a sparkly aqua-coloured top, jean shorts and cowboy boots.

James Charles

The YouTuber make-up artist has become a recurring guest at Coachella festivals, and this year was no different. Charles appeared with signature full glam in a black two-piece outfit.