Fans are making jokes about Taylor Swift ruining weddings after the singer announced her tour dates for next year.

On TikTok, multiple people have vocalised how the 32-year-old singer’s “Eras Tour” could affect fans’ upcoming nuptials, These videos come after Swift announced the dates of her US stadium tour, which will begin in March 2023 and end in August.

In one video posted this week, TikTok user @emdoodlesandstuff expressed how disappointed some brides-to-be could be if their wedding dates land on the same day as one of Swift’s concerts.

“I am feeling so sorry for any millennial women out there who just found out their wedding date is one of these,” she said, while pointing at the list of Swift’s upcoming tour dates. “That’s gotta be happening, right. You’ve been planning this wedding for two years and now she’s coming to your city on your wedding day.”

She jokingly explained why the conflicting wedding and concert date could be an issue, adding: “Your millennial female friends and your bridesmaids, now torn between which of the events they got to. Maybe even you, yourself.”

In the comments of @emdoodlesandstuff’s video, which has more than 498,000 views, TikTok users poked fun at how important Swift’s tour is.

“Weddings can be rescheduled. Stadium tours are non negotiable,” one wrote, while another said: “The possibility of a 2023 taylor tour was like 10 per cent of why I chose a 2024 wedding date.”

A third said: “I would absolutely leave my own wedding early. ‘Sorry guys - gotta bounce! Thanks for coming!’”

On TikTok, Jessica, @jingersoll06, also shared a video to explain that her wedding is on the same day that Swift will be performing in her hometown in July.

“Taylor Swift is finally going on tour,” Jessica said, with tears in her eyes. “But I live in Seattle, and that’s my wedding day. Come on. What are the chances of that?”

Jessica joked about how she’ll be handling the situation in the caption, writing: “Sooo do I cancel my wedding or..??”

In a follow-up video, she noted that she’ll still be attending one of the “All Too Well” singer’s concerts, just on a different day and city. However, she also shared how her wedding has impacted her friends’ plans to see Swift perform.

“The problem is, a ton of my friends are also Swifties so now I’m putting them in the position to also travel for another show,” Jessica said. “I know I have good friends, they will come to my wedding. But the situation sucks. What are the odds that Taylor’s going to be in my city on my wedding day?”

Multiple fans have also gone to Twitter to joke about the upcoming weddings that they’re attending next year and how they’d react if their own wedding conflicted with one of Swift’s concerts.

“I can’t believe people who have been planning their weddings for months are now debating moving the date because there’s a Taylor Swift concert that day…what the hell is the debate?? no wedding could be that important,” one wrote.

“The 10 weddings I have next year… you CAN get married again,” another joked. “I CAN’T see the Taylor Swift Eras Tour again.”

The “Anti-Hero” singer announced her 2023 “Eras Tour”, which is her first tour in five years, on Instagram on Tuesday. Early ticket sales for Capital One cardholders will start on 15 November, followed by public on-sale tickets available on 18 November.

“I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift ‘The Eras Tour’, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!),” she wrote. “I can’t WAIT to see your gorgeous faces out there. It’s been a long time coming.”