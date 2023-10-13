Taylor Swift’s jacket from Chiefs game hints at Travis Kelce romance

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift has used fashion as a way of once again hinting at her rumoured relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

On Thursday 12 October, the Grammy winner showed up to Arrowhead Stadium to watch the Chiefs play against the Denver Broncos. To show her support for the team, Swift showed up wearing a jacket with the team’s signature red and white team colours.

The windbreaker that she was wearing at the game is part of Fox sports commentator Erin Andrews’ clothing line.

Andrews and fellow commentator, Charissa Thompson, have been credited with helping both Swift and Kelce get together. In an episode of their podcast Calm Down with Erin and Charissa, Andrews said: “Taylor, I don’t know what you’re doing in your life right now besides rocking the world.”

“Please, try our friend Travis. He is fantastic. I know we’re not the best of friends, we’re not even friends, but I consider you one. Take us up on this. Go on a date with this guy,” she continued.

“Do it for yourself, do it for us,” Thompson agreed. “And do it for the people. Because there is no one who would give you a better time than this guy.”

Thompson took to Instagram on 2 October to post the clip of their podcast conversation from two months ago. “Just saying … @erinandrews & I recorded this episode back on August 3rd,” her caption read.

Kelce acknowledged their influence with a comment on her post. “You two are something else!! I owe you big time,” he remarked.

This isn’t the first time the singer has used fashion to fuel the rumours that she and Kelce are dating. On Tuesday 3 October, she was seen in New York City wearing a vintage-inspired DaydreamerT-shirt with a photo of fellow singer Shania Twain and her 1995 song title, “Any Man of Mine”, printed on the bottom. In the country song, Twain sings about her ideal man and specific traits he must have, such as embracing her indecisiveness.

The lyrics for the Twain track read: “Any man of mine better be proud of me/ Even when I’m ugly, he still better love me,” and, “And I can be late for a date that’s fine/ But he better be on time.”

Fans of the 33-year-old musician saw her outfit choice as a warning for Kelce, and how he should treat her if the two are indeed in a relationship.

However, others speculated that Swift was only paying homage to one of her favourite singers, as she had previously invited Twain to the Eras Tour earlier this year.

On 8 September, Swift was seen wearing a teardrop-shaped pendant set with an opal, which just happens to be Kelce’s birthstone.

The Foundrae’s Forever & Always a Pair Pendant is said to “represent love”, per the company’s website. “Each pair comes at a time in our lives when something just feels right,” the necklace description reads.

“These pairs of pears, we absorb them, fuse them into our own hearts, and our heart grows as a result. It’s those pairs we choose to keep; friends, lovers, family, chosen family, a part of our heart forever. Forever and always, perpetually, and unceasingly bound.”