Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Taylor Swift has fans thinking she is using her outfit choices to send subtle messages to her rumoured boyfriend Travis Kelce.

On Tuesday 3 October, the Grammy winner was seen in New York City wearing a vintage-inspired Daydreamer T-shirt, with a photo of fellow singer Shania Twain and her 1995 song title, “Any Man of Mine”, printed on the bottom. In the country song, Twain sings about her ideal man and specific traits he must have, such as embracing her indecisiveness.

The lyrics for the Twain track read: “Any man of mine better be proud of me/ Even when I’m ugly, he still better love me,” and, “And I can be late for a date that’s fine/ But he better be on time.”

Fans of the 33-year-old musician quickly saw her outfit choice as a warning for Kelce, and how he should treat her if the two are indeed in a relationship.

However, others speculated that Swift was only paying homage to one of her favourite singers, as she had previously invited Twain to the Eras Tour earlier this year.

This isn’t the first time the Grammy winner has used fashion to hint at her potential relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. On 8 September, Swift was seen wearing a teardrop-shaped pendant set with an opal, which just happens to be Kelce’s birthstone.

The Foundrae’s Forever & Always a Pair Pendant is said to “represent love”, per the company’s website. “Each pair comes at a time in our lives when something just feels right,” the necklace description reads.

“These pairs of pears, we absorb them, fuse them into our own hearts, and our heart grows as a result. It’s those pairs we choose to keep; friends, lovers, family, chosen family, a part of our heart forever. Forever and always, perpetually, and unceasingly bound.”

It hasn’t just been Swift dropping fashion hints. Kelce was also seen supporting the release of the singer’s upcoming 1989 album re-recording, titled 1989 (Taylor’s Version), when he wore a blue and white splatter paint denim suit by the brand KidSuper Studios. The cream denim suit jacket, which retails for $295, and the matching denim pants, which cost $285, appeared to be labelled on the KidSuper website as “1989 Bedroom Painting Denim Jacket” and “1989 Bedroom Painting Denim Pants”.

The suit was previously titled “Bedroom Painting Denim”, but the menswear brand made the name change after the NFL player was seen wearing it to the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium two weeks ago.

Kelce recently gave a shoutout to the two people he credits with helping him woo Swift amid their rumoured relationship. In their podcast Calm Down with Erin and Charissa, Fox Sports commentators Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson encouraged the “Bad Blood” singer to give Kelce a shot because she wouldn’t regret it.

“Taylor, I don’t know what you’re doing in your life right now besides rocking the world,” Andrews said. “Please, try our friend Travis. He is fantastic. I know we’re not the best of friends, we’re not even friends, but I consider you one. Take us up on this. Go on a date with this guy.”

“Do it for yourself, do it for us,” Thompson agreed. “And do it for the people. Because there is no one who would give you a better time than this guy.”

When Thompson posted a clip of their podcast conversation - which took place two months ago - Kelce acknowledged their foresight with a comment on her post. “You two are something else!! I owe you big time,” he wrote.