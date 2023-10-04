David Beckham speaks out on Taylor Swift’s rumoured romance with Travis Kelce

David Beckham offered some relationship advice to singer Taylor Swift amid rumours of her new romance with Travis Kelce.

Speaking at the premier of his new Netflix documentary, Beckham described Swift as an “amazing person” and said the star “deserves to be happy”.

He said: “As long as she is happy that is the most important thing.

“It is the same with me and Victoria. We have been together now for 26 years, almost three decades, and we have got amazing kids and built businesses, but make time for each other and respect each other. You have to work hard at these things.”