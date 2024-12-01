How Taylor Swift celebrated Travis Kelce’s spectacular play

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Taylor Swift once again made an appearance at her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s football game - and celebrated for the cameras after his spectacular play.

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Las Vegas Raiders 19-17 Friday at Arrowhead Stadium. The tight end’s girlfriend was in the stands along with Kelce’s family for the contest as she made a stop between her last Eras Tour performances in Canada.

The Grammy winner was in a suite alongside her dad, Scott Swift, and her boyfriend’s mom, Donna Kelce. During one play, Chief’s quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw the football to Kelce, who lateraled the ball to Samaje Perine before he was tackled.

The pitch allowed Perine to scamper for a first down as Kelce was tackled. In a clip posted by a fan on X, the “Karma” singer was seen celebrating the first down by making a first down pose with two hands both pointing in the same direction.

“The first down pose,” the account captioned the video with a crying emoji. “She’s the cutest ever.”

Since the couple began dating in the summer of 2023, Swift has attended Chiefs games during breaks in her tour.

The last game she attended was on November 10, when the Chiefs played against the Denver Broncos, and Travis tied the Chiefs touchdown record with his 76th career score. When Swift arrived at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium by golf cart, her security team quickly moved to clear photographers from around the vehicle. “Guys, stay back! Stay back!” one security guard loudly shouted.

Taylor Swift cheers on boyfriend Travis Kelce during his game against the Las Vegas Raiders ( Getty Images )

In a moment captured on video and shared on social media, Swift turned to the guard and gently corrected him. “Stay back please,” she said, before walking into the game.

Local radio station Sports Radio 810 WHB shared the clip on X, along with the caption: “Taylor Swift is one sweet girl! We love having her as a part of #ChiefsKingdom.”

The “Lavender Haze” recently finished performing six shows in Toronto from November 14 to November 23. She is set to perform her last three performances in Vancouver starting on December 6. The last date of the tour is December 8.

The Chiefs are set to face the Los Angeles Chargers on December 8, meaning Swift will not be making an appearance. With Swift’s tour almost over, there is a chance that she will be attending Kelce’s games more frequently as the Chiefs attempt to win their third straight Super Bowl.

Although the “Fortnight” singer showed up to some away games last season, she has reportedly shied away from doing so this year due to the lack of security at other football stadiums. “If she is going to a place that isn’t Arrowhead, there are security concerns,” a source previously told Page Six. “She has worked with Arrowhead so many times, they feel at ease and comfortable. Going to all kinds of different stadiums, you need to send a team in advance.”