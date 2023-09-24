Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift is attending the Kansas City Chiefs home game against the Chicago Bears amid rumours she’s dating NFL tight end Travis Kelce, according to a FOX 4 KC report.

The singer and the football player, both 33, were speculated to be seeing each other after Kelce supposedly gave his number to Swift when he attended her Eras Tour in July.

Kelce then confirmed his romantic gesture during an episode of his podcast New Heights where he confessed to making a friendship bracelet with his digits on it.

On 20 September, his brother Jason weighed in on the subject during an appearance on DeCamara & Ritchie on Audacy’s 94WIP Morning Show.

Jason admitted he believed the romance between his younger sibling and Swift to be “100 per cent true.” when asked about the speculation.

“It’s hard to answer because I don’t really know a lot about Travis’ love life,” the Philadelphia Eagles player proclaimed. “I try to keep his business kind of his business, stay out of that world. But having said that, I think he’s doing great and I think it’s all 100 per cent true.”

More follows...