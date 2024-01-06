Travis Kelce won’t be at the 2024 Golden Globes with Taylor Swift

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift reportedly won’t be making their red carpet debut at the 2024 Golden Globes.

According to a Page Six report, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end will be in Los Angeles for his game against the Los Angeles Chargers on 7 January, the same day the awards show is set to take place. Kickoff is scheduled for 1.25pm EST, while the red carpet will begin at 2pm EST.

The 34-year-old singer has been in the stands cheering on Kelce for the last few Chiefs games. But on Sunday, she’ll likely step out on the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel because Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is up for an award. The Grammy winner, whose concert film is nominated for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, is up against Greta Gerwig’s Barbie after making $250 million in box office sales globally.

Sourcesclaimed to Page Six that Kelce plans to fly back to Kansas with the rest of his team immediately after their game.

While fans of Kelce and Swift must hold out for the couple’s red carpet debut, the pair has been more than happy to flaunt their relationship in other ways. The “Anti-Hero” singer was recently spotted wearing an $850 Chiefs jacket at Kelce’s game against the Cincinatti Bengals on New Year’s Eve. To make things sweeter, the NFL star sported a similar black and white varsity jacket on Christmas Day, but with a black collar.

After the 31 December game, Swift and Kelce welcomed 2024 together at a New Year’s Eve party with around 50 friends and family - including Kelce’s mother Donna, aka “Mama Kelce”.

“It was cool man, to have all the friends and family,” the football player noted on this week’s podcast episode of New Heights with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce. “I think I had over 50, 55, people come in for this one.”

“And I got to exchange presents with Mama Kelc,” he added.

Donna, 71, and her youngest son spent Christmas apart from each other this year. For the Christmas holiday, their mother travelled to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to watch Jason’s daughters - Wyatt, four, Elliotte, two, and Bennett, 10 months – while he faced off against the New York Giants.

Kelce didn’t reveal what present his mother gave him, knowing Jason would likely get the same present. However, he did say he thought Jason would like his gift from their mom more than he liked the present he got for him – an outfit. “Nothing makes me happier than seeing you walk in in a velour jumpsuit with a Louis Vuitton duffle bag,” Travis replied. “I appreciate you dressing as me for New Year’s game.”