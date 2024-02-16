Fans compare Taylor Swift’s amusing claim about jet lag to Travis Kelce comments

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans have compared Taylor Swift’s amusing claim about jet lag to a previous remark made by her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

The 34-year-old singer candidly discussed her hectic travel schedule during the Super Bowl on Sunday while on the field of Allegiant Stadium, where she was congratulating Kelce after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers. Her arrival to the game, which was in Las Vegas, Nevada, came after a lengthy flight from Tokyo, Japan, where she spent the previous nights performing her Eras Tour.

In a new clip from Inside the NFL, which has gone viral on X, Swift hugged her boyfriend after winning the Super Bowl. She went on to applaud his skills during the game, as she told him: “I’ve never been so proud in my life. I can’t believe you. How did you do that?”

While hugging his girlfriend, Kelce then asked her how she wasn’t feeling tired, since she’d been in Tokyo only one day before the game. “How do you not have jet lag right now?”

In response, Swift hilariously claimed that her travel schedule doesn’t affect her energy, saying: “Jet lag is a choice.”

On X, fans have now spotted that Kelce previously shared his thoughts about jet lag, which were similar to Swift’s.

“I feel like @JasonKelce would f***ing love that Taylor said that jet lag is a choice,” one wrote. “ALSO didn’t Travis say something similar when they went to Germany to play the Dolphins?!?”

“That’s so cute, she quoted what he said about jet lag for his Germany game!!” another added.

The moment being referenced was in November 2023, when Kelce discussed how he was going to Frankfurt, Germany, for the Chiefs’ game against the Miami Dolphins. During an episode of his and his brother Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast, he acknowledged how he gets used to different time zones when travelling for his career.

“You’re always going to juggle, like when do you go out there?” he said. “Do you let the guys get a whole week of getting acclimated or do you kind of like surprise it on your body and try to not necessarily get acclimated, just go out there and play a game?”

The NFL star then shared that when it comes to jet lag, he doesn’t really have many issues.

“I’m a guy, I really don’t feel jet lag that much,” Kelce said. “I am also a guy where if you wake me up at one in the morning or two in the morning from a good deep sleep, I will f***ing play you right now wherever. I don’t give a damn what time it is. I don’t care if I haven’t slept in three days. I love this f***ing game.”

After the Chiefs won the Super Bowl on 11 February, Kelce and Swift kept the night going, as they attended a few luxurious after parties. The “Cruel Summer” singer attended the official Chiefs after party at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas, alongside her boyfriend and famous friends, including Blake Lively, Ice Spice, and Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany.

While Kelce was on stage at the club, the DJ even played a special song that referenced the NFL star’s girlfriend. As the remix of Swift’s “You Belong with Me” started playing, Kelce turned around and faced the crowd, before specifically pointing at the singer. As he continued dancing and singing in the DJ booth, Swift responded by happily pointing back at him, with a drink in hand. She then held her beverage up and smiled, before she once again sang along to her hit tune.

In addition to visiting Zouk Nightclub, the Chiefs stars and their friends also went to XS Nightclub, where Kelce and Swift shared another special moment. A video posted to TikTok showed them singing along to a remix of another one of Swift’s hit songs, “Love Story”. While they were dancing together to the tune, they also had the opportunity to exchange a sweet kiss.