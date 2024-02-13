Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

After the Kansas City Chiefs won the 2024 Super Bowl, many celebrities and NFL stars kept the night going with some star-studded celebrations: the after-parties.

On 11 February, the annual NFL event saw the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers, with the game going into overtime. The occasion also marked the third time that the Chiefs won the Super Bowl in five years.

This year’s Super Bowl also included an array of celebrities, with Usher’s halftime show featuring surprise appearances from Alicia Keys, HER, Lil Jon, Ludacris, and more. There were also many famous football fans in the stands of Allegiant Stadium, including Taylor Swift – who’s dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce –,Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Blake Lively, Ice Spice, Lana Del Rey, and Justin and Hailey Bieber.

Once the game came to an end, many stars were spotted at their after-parties, including members of the winning team. For example, Swift and Kelce made an appearance at some luxurious nightclubs in Las Vegas on 11 February, along with their famous friends.

Here’s everything we know about the different after-parties that took place after this year’s Super Bowl.

Kelce and Swift celebrated the Chief’s big win on the Las Vegas strip, where they visited a few different nightclubs. For example, one video shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, showed Swift and Ice Spice arriving at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas for the official Chiefs after party.

The evening also included a performance from Post Malone, who sang “America the Beautiful” at the Super Bowl. In a video posted to X, Swift could be seen dancing to his performance of his hit tune, “Circles”, while in the Zouk Nightclub. This was also a full circle moment for the pair, as Malone will be featured in one of the songs on Swift’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department, which will be released on 19 April.

The star-studded night out also featured an appearance from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, as he and Kelce even stood in the DJ booth, run by The Chainsmokers, at the nightclub. As shown in a video posted to X, the two NFL stars could be seen dancing next to the DJ, as Mahomes appeared to have the Lombardi Trophy in his hands.

While Kelce was in the booth, the DJ even played a special song that referenced the NFL star’s girlfriend. More specifically, as a remix of Swift’s “You Belong with Me” started playing, Kelce turned around and faced the crowd, before specifically pointing at the singer. As he continued dancing and singing in the DJ booth, Swift responded by happily pointing back at him, with a drink in hand. She then held her beverage up and smiled, before she once again sang along to her hit tune.

In addition to visiting Zouk Nightclub, the Chiefs stars and their friends also went to XS Nightclub, where Kelce and Swift shared another special moment. More specifically, one video posted to TikTok showed them singing along to a remix of another one of Swift’s hit songs, “Love Story”. While they were dancing together to the tune, they also had the opportunity to exchange a sweet kiss.

When the couple was photographed on the dance floor at XS Nightclub, Swift was also joined by two of her besties: Lively and Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes.

XS Nightclub also featured a celebrity DJ for the post-Super Bowl celebration: Marshmello. As shown in photos shared to Instagram by the establishment, Kelce and his brother, Jason Kelce, and Patrick Mahomes had the opportunity to join the music producer in the DJ booth.

The Chiefs weren’t the only ones who had a Super Bowl after-party. Meanwhile, Usher hosted an intimate dinner with some of his famous friends in Las Vegas on 11 February, as reported by Vogue.

Some of his guests for the evening included Janelle Monáe, Victoria Monét, Central Cee and Bryan-Michael Cox. He also wore matching white puffy jackets with girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea, after sparking rumours that he’s getting married, since the pair obtained a marriage licence ahead of the Super Bowl.