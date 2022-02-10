Telfar’s newest bag colour is ‘corned beef’

Telfar’s newest bag collection is here, and its colour is called “corned beef”.

The Telfar Shopping Bag has taken the fashion world by storm in the last year for its simple yet luxurious design and affordable prices. The cult Brooklyn-based accessory, nicknamed the “Bushwick Birkin” by fans, has received the stamp of approval from stars such as Oprah Winfrey, Beyonce and Issa Rae. Now, Telfar’s newest collection is gaining even more attention for its meat-themed name: corned beef.

Telfar announced the release of the Corned Beef Shopping Bag on its Instagram, set to drop Friday, 11 February. The brand’s Instagram account posted a video of the simple tote bag embossed with their signature ‘TC’ logo, for designer Telfar Clemens. “NEW COLOR!! CORNED BEEF,” the brand captioned the video.

Fans could not believe the name of Telfar’s new meat-inspired bag, and took to Twitter to share their astonishment. “Now why would Telfar name this color corned beef??” asked one Twitter user. “The name?” said another.

Others couldn’t help but embrace the “Corned Beef” pink bag. “Not gonna lie that Telfar Corned beef bag color is cute asf,” one person tweeted. “The new ‘corned beef’ colored telfar might be my new favorite color from them,” a user said.

However, the internet still couldn’t help but make food-themed jokes about the bag. “Babe are you okay you’ve hardly touched your Corned Beef Telfar,” one person said.

The designer meat bag will be available in sizes small, medium, and large with prices ranging from $150 to $257 — and even has a belt and hat version so everyone is fully decked out in corned beef.