Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert separate after seven years of marriage

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Teyana Taylor has announced she and husband Iman Shumpert are no longer together.

The US artist, 32, said the former couple “are separated and have been for a while” and denied any rumours of indifelity in an Instagram post on Sunday 17 September.

Taylor added the only reason she was issuing a public statement is “because the narratives are getting a little out of hand”.

The actor and R&B singer, who found viral fame after appearing in Kanye West’s “Fade” music video, wrote: “AHT AHT! Not too much on my bestie!

“In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while. To be 1,000 per cent clear, ‘infidelity’ ain’t one of the reasons for our departure. We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our two beautiful children.”

She highlighted family is the most important thing to her and Shumpert “ain’t ever played with or about THAT”.

Taylor continued: “ We just keep y’all asses out the group chat lol, which is the reason we’ve been able to successfully & peacefully separate without all of the outside noise.

“The only reason I’m even sharing THIS part of the chat is because the narratives are getting a little out of hand & it’s unfair to all parties involved. I hope this provided some clarity for y’all. Okay AunTey taking y’all back out the chat bye!”

Former NBA player Shumpert and Taylor tied the knot during a private ceremony at their home in 2015.

They welcomed their first daughter, Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr, nicknamed “Junie”, seven, on 16 December 2015.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

The former Cleveland Cavaliers player announced the birth of their second daughter on 8 September 2020, two days after Rue Rose was born.

Both the girls were born prematurely, with the actor delivering both Junie and Rue Rose in the bathroom of the home she and Shumpert shared.

Before announcing their separation, Taylor last posted about Shumpert in June when she shared a tribute to “my other half” on his birthday.

Her post read: “Your birthday will always be one of my favorite days…..Because on this day 33 years ago a super dope human being was born.

“My Bestfriend, my husband, my children’s dad, my other half. Crazy how ya bday feels like my day cause you a gift. One of the greatest gifts I’ve ever received. Happy bday king! [sic]”

Shumpert, who won Dancing With The Stars in 2021, has previously addressed rumours he was unfaithful to Taylor.

The former couple have previously spoken out against rumours Shumpert cheated on Taylor, including in 2016 when Shumpert asked social media users not to make Taylor “pay for the mistakes of my past” in a since-deleted post.

He reportedly captioned the post: “I was young. I was selfish. I’ve broken hearts and been insensitive to them. I never really cared what the Internet said of me until now and it’s not because they’re antagonizing me...they are now directing hate toward a woman that gives off nothing but positive energy and deserves nothing more than the world that I vow to give her.”

He continued, “I normally wouldn’t acknowledge this type of thing but you guys win. If you’re going to send the hate, direct it at me. Don’t make her pay for my mistakes. I’m older now, I’m different now. It’s Peace and love. Don’t make her pay for the mistakes of my past.”