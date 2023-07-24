Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tiffany Haddish has spoken candidly about her fertility struggles and past relationship with Common.

While the 43-year-old actor and comedian described her relationship with the rapper as “the healthiest, the funnest relationship I’ve ever had” in a new interview with The Washington Post, she revealed that their breakup wasn’t mutual, despite Common’s initial claims.

Haddish accused her ex of not inviting her to a series of events before their breakup, including his own birthday party. According to the Washington Post, her then-boyfriend began to “withdraw” from their relationship before calling it quits over the phone.

“It wasn’t mutual,” she said. “It was more him saying: ‘I think this relationship has run its course.’ And I was like: ‘Okay. Like, you gonna be a 50-year-old single man. Okay?’”

In November 2021, Haddish and Common – whose real name is Lonnie Rashid Lyn – broke up after a year of dating. The two have been open about their relationship since calling it quits, with the 51-year-old rapper calling Haddish “one of the best-hearted” and “most authentic and caring people” he’s met. Common cited both of their busy work schedules as cause for their breakup.

Speaking to the Washington Post, the Girls Trip star said she was positive that she will find the right person when the time comes. “I’m a pretty positive person, and I’m here to have an experience,” she said. “I would love to have a partner to experience it with. But also, I guess I’ve been alone for so long. And so used to being abandoned, I expect it. Which is sad, right?”

Elsewhere in the wide-ranging interview, the Haunted Mansion actor revealed that she has suffered eight miscarriages over the years because she has a “uterus shaped like a heart” that “just won’t keep anything in”.

However, Haddish explained why she’s kept much of her fertility struggles private. “I don’t want people saying: ‘Are you okay? Are you all right?’ Like a wounded animal,” she said. “I just rather go in a cave by myself. Lick my wounds.”

The Afterparty star said she took parenting classes last year in the hopes of adopting a child, though admitted that she was still unsure if having a baby would be “selfish” due to her busy schedule.

Tiffany Haddish has been open about her wavering opinions on having children in the past. During a 2020 appearance on Carmelo Anthony’s YouTube series, What’s in Your Glass, Haddish revealed that one of her concerns about eventually becoming a mother stems from her fears about racism.

“I’m older now and people are always like: ‘When you gonna have some babies?’” she said at the time. “And there is a part of me that would like to do that and I always make up these excuses like: ‘Oh, I need a million dollars in the bank before I do that, I need this, I need that.’

“But really, it’s like, I would hate to give birth to someone that looks like me knowing that they’re gonna be hunted or killed. Like, why would I put someone through that?”

While the California native may not have children of her own, she previously joked that she “might got some kids out here in these streets” after donating her eggs when she was 21 and in need of some money.

“Here goes something everybody don’t know, I’m gonna tell you: When I was 21 I was really hard up for some money and I gave up a bunch of eggs,” she told E!’s Daily Pop in May 2021. “So who knows, I might got some kids out here in these streets. I doubt it, though, because I never got the bonus. Maybe somewhere though, in cryo somewhere!”