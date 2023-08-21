Tiffany Haddish reveals why she bought wedding dress despite no plans to get married

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tiffany Haddish has revealed why she recently purchased a wedding gown despite no plans to tie the knot.

The Girls Trip actor, 43, opened up about the extravagant purchase, and when she plans to wear the gown while speaking to People, with Haddish revealing that the dress looked like something she could “wear on a yacht”.

“It was beautiful and it looked like something I could wear on a yacht or whatever,” she told the outlet, adding that she plans to dye the dress blue.

“I’m dyeing it this beautiful blue colour - it’s almost like a purplish blue - and it is going to be amazing,” she said, before noting that she wouldn’t be the one dying it. “Well, I’m not dyeing it. I paid somebody else to do it for me, actually, but I know it’s going to be amazing.”

Haddish’s wedding gown purchase comes after she revealed that she’s currently focusing on herself rather than a romantic partner.

“I’m dating me,” she told the outlet in June while attending The Afterparty season two premiere. “I’m enjoying my options, but I’m not bringing none of them to no carpets. They haven’t earned that privilege.”

Haddish’s clarification around her dating life comes after she and Common ended their relationship in November 2021 after a year of dating.

According to the comedian, the breakup wasn’t “mutual” as Common had previously claimed, with Haddish telling The Washington Post her then-boyfriend began to “withdraw” from their relationship before calling it quits over the phone.

“It wasn’t mutual,” she said. “It was more him saying: ‘I think this relationship has run its course.’ And I was like: ‘Okay. Like, you gonna be a 50-year-old single man. Okay?’”

However, while speaking to the Washington Post, the comedian said she is positive that she will find a partner at the right time. “I’m a pretty positive person, and I’m here to have an experience,” she said. “I would love to have a partner to experience it with. But also, I guess I’ve been alone for so long. And so used to being abandoned, I expect it. Which is sad, right?”

Haddish is not the only one to repurpose a wedding gown, as the trend has recently gone viral on TikTok, where women have filmed themselves upcycling their gowns. Earlier this month, TikToker Miranda Mendelson, who goes by the username @slashedbeauty, showed viewers how she transformed her white wedding gown into a Speak Now-inspired dress ahead of Taylor Swift’s concert in Los Angeles.