Woman says mother-in-law wore a near-identical bridal gown to her wedding

A social media creator has shared that her mother-in-law showed up to her wedding wearing “practically the same dress” as hers.

According to her post, Jasmine Hopper and her mother-in-law went wedding dress shopping together and the bride-to-be chose a “mermaid-style, lace, sequin-style gown.”

However, on the wedding day, Hopper’s mother-in-law apparently showed up in a white gown that resembled the bride’s dress.

The TikTok video explaining the scenario has been viewed by over 11m people ever since it was posted last week.

“I can’t even put into words how embarrassed I am that my mother-in-law wore the same dress as me on my wedding day,” Hopper said.

“It hurts my soul, it ruined all the pictures on my day. All I can think about when I think about my wedding is the dumb b***h who had my dress on.”

Many people commented on Hopper’s post with some suggesting that she should’ve confronted her mother-in-law.

“Girl, go on and confront her for doing this to you,” one user wrote. “This was supposed to be your day to shine not hers.”

Another person wrote: “There is photographic evidence that she’s allowed to be that toxic.”

