TikTok’s best hacks for how to keep your pets cool in a heatwave

Temperatures are set to climb again this week to highs of 35C in some parts of the UK – and it’s not just humans that need to stay cool.

With a second heatwave set to sweep across the country, it is crucial to have some quick tricks up your sleeve to ensure your pet can escape the sweltering weather, too.

Crucially, you must never leave your pet in a hot car, conservatory, outbuilding or caravan on a warm day, even if only for a short while, the RSPCA has warned.

When it’s 22C outside, temperatures can quickly rise to 47C in these environments, which can be fatal.

Although most cats and dogs will seek shade and drink more water to keep themselves safe on hot days, there are myriad creative ways you can help your pet keep cool.

Here are a few of TikTok’s best hacks to help your furry friend beat the heat.

This first video is an excellent resource if you want to trial a few methods on your cat to work out what best suits them.

Here, user @megleverett takes you through their top ten ways to keep your cat cool as temperatures soar.

Their tips range from putting ice cubes in your cat’s water bowl and making sure there are plenty of drinking options dotted about the house, to leaving a small pool of water in the bath and ensuring you close all curtains and blinds.

One very quick fix is to pop your cat treats in the fridge or freezer to cool down, and take them out as needed to feed to your cat.

They also recommend parking your cat next to a fan and making sure it doesn’t leave the house between 10am and 3pm.

Another ingenious hack dreamt up by @CosyTPlayz suggests mashing up an array of fruits and vegetables in ice lolly moulds for your animal to snack on throughout the day.

They begin by cutting up strawberries, cucumber and blueberries into small chunks, before mashing them with a fork and adding to the lolly moulds.

The TikToker then tops up the moulds with water and pops the lollies in the freezer for two hours to set.

Other users have filmed themselves feeding the frozen treats to their dogs, cats and even guinea pigs.

The owner of newfoundland, Ted – who goes by the pseudonym of @tedthenewfoundland – posits a similar trick.

As well as feeing their pooch regular watermelon ice lollies, they suggest freezing chunks of cut up watermelon or banana for your pet to crunch on as temperatures soar.

Ted’s owner also suggests buying your dog a paddling pool or playing games with the hosepipe. (It should be noted that parts of the country are currently operating under a hosepipe ban.)

Placing your dog on a specialised pet cooling mat or a wet towel is a method as old as time – but @moodyqueenbee takes it one step further.

The user instead recommends wetting several towels at once, before wringing them out and rolling them up to place in the freezer in bulk.

This innovative hack means you can pull out the cold towels as needed, and swap them out once the previous towel has thawed.

For more useful ideas, head to the RSPCA’s wesbite for more information on looking after your animal’s welfare in summer.