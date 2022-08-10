How to keep your pets safe if you have monkeypox

Monkeypox has been declared a public health emergency in the United States, leading many citizens to wonder what kind of protocols they should take if they become infected.

While keeping people in your home safe from infection is important, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that the disease can spread between animals and people, so keeping pets free from it may be important too.

Veterinarian Evan Antin has advised that pet owners ideally should have their animals cared for by someone who is not infected.

