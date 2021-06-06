Toddler mistakes Prince Harry on magazine cover for her dad in viral TikTok

A TikTok of a toddler mistakenly identifying a photo of Prince Harry on a magazine cover as her “daddy” has gone viral because of the understandable error.

Last week, Elizabeth Ganus, who goes by the username @heavenstoberts on TikTok, uploaded the video, which sees her asking her young daughter to identify the man featured on the front of the magazine.

“Who’s this?” Ganus asked her toddler, as she showed her a close look at the magazine cover, prompting the child to look at the picture before putting a hand to the cover and replying: “Daddy.”

After looking at the photo again, and then looking at her father off-screen, the toddler confirmed that the man in question is “Daddy”.

In the clip, Ganus then panned the camera to her husband, who appears to be the Duke of Sussex’s doppelgänger, with the toddler’s father sporting the same red hair and beard as the royal.

“When your dad is *so hot* right now,” Ganus wrote alongside the clip, adding in the caption the Lorde lyric: “And we’ll never be royals…”

The video, which has since been viewed more than 5.7m times, has prompted hundreds of comments from viewers expressing their understanding over the toddler’s mistake.

“Omg that’s the prince,” one person commented, while another said: “Well she’s not wrong.”

Someone else wrote: “I was not expecting him to literally be identical.”

Others jokingly suggested that Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle was actually the person who had uploaded the TikTok, with one person writing: “Meghan Markle posting a TikTok like we wouldn’t notice.”

While Harry wasn’t actually present in the TikTok, he and Meghan have just welcomed a daughter of their own named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

“To have any one or any two, but to have a boy and then a girl - what more could you ask for?” Harry previously told Oprah Winfrey after revealing the baby’s gender during the couple’s recent tell-all interview.