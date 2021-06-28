Mother shares how she prepared toddler for job interview at family friendly company in viral TikTok

A mother has gone viral on TikTok after sharing the supportive message she received from a prospective company about childcare, and how she and her toddler then prepared for the job interview.

Maggie Mundwiller, who goes by the username @314handcrafted on TikTok, revealed that she was interviewing for new jobs after being laid off amid the pandemic in a video posted to the platform last week.

However, according to Mundwiller, who lives in St Louis, Missouri, when a company invited her back for a second interview, she was worried, as she wouldn’t have childcare for her one-year-old son, Mylo.

Fortunately, as Mundwiller detailed in the video, when she informed the interviewers of her dilemma, she was told that the company was “child-friendly” and that she was welcome to bring her son.

In the now-viral TikTok, Mundwiller then described how she prepared her son for his big day, showing the toddler, dressed in a small blue and white striped suit and a white bowtie, having his hair combed before helping to wash his stroller and his mother’s car.

The TikTok then saw Mylo walk into the workplace with his resume, which featured blue crayon writing and skills such as destroying a clean space in 30 seconds, before Mundwiller revealed that he ate the owner’s pickle from his sandwich and drooled - but that overall, the interview was a “great experience” due to the “welcoming company culture”.

The video has since been viewed more than 7.9m times, with people infatuated with both Mylo’s interview preparedness and the company’s inclusive and supportive culture.

“I would hire you simply because of the fact that you dressed him up and he had his own adorable resume,” one person commented. “Witty and I love it. Hope you got the job!”

Another person said: “Dear corporate America - make this normal.”

“This is so incredibly special and a huge win for all us mamas,” someone else wrote.

According to the mother-of-one, who spoke with Good Morning America, she was “so excited and inspired” by the company’s attitude, adding: “How cool is that - that a company would be so welcoming? It’s awesome to know that there are companies out there that are willing to work with parents and understand the struggles that parents are going through and just accommodate.”

In a follow-up video, Mundwiller then gave viewers some additional details about her situation, revealing that she was laid off six weeks after giving birth to her son, at which point she decided to start her crafting TikTok.

In the video, Mundwiller also praised the platform for allowing herself and others in similar positions to “normalise being a parent in the workplace”.

Mundwiller then asked companies on the app that are also family friendly to respond to the video, before noting that she believes it will help them find “some super loyal employees,” with many commenters agreeing that supportive workplaces for working parents should become the norm.

As for whether Mundwiller got the job, she revealed in a follow-up video posted on Sunday that she was offered the position and that she is “definitely considering it”.

In the video, Mundwiller said that the next step will be attending a company event to see if it is the right fit, before revealing that she is “so excited” and “so grateful” for all of her TikTok supporters.

The Independent has contacted Mundwiller for comment.