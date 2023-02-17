Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

TikTok has announced a new game, TikTok Trivia, where users answer a series of questions over five days to win money from a $500,000 prize fund.

In a recent statement, the video platform revealed the feature and explained how it will help build “community-centred experiences” on TikTok “that also provide opportunities for collective learning”.

The interactive game, presented by Lionsgate and John Wick: Chapter 4, is a five-day experience that starts on 22 February. It will be hosted by influencer James Henry, who has over 4.2m followers.

AnyTikTok user over the age of 18 can register for TikTok Trivia by clicking “the trivia widget on the For You feed”. They can also find the link to sign up for the game on TikTok’s official page.

All questions will be multiple choice and there will be two sessions of trivia per day during the first three days of the interactive experience. In the first session, which will be from 8pm to 9pm ET, players could win earrings from the $30,000 prize fun -- if they get all the questions right.

If you answer all the questions correctly during the second session of the day, which will be 9pm to 10 pm ET, you will also split the money from a $70,000 prize fund with the rest of the winners.

The last two days of the experience will consist of “Survival Rounds” with one session on each day.

“There is no limit to the number of questions, and the difficulty of the questions will keep increasing,” TikTok noted in their statement. The last group standing during each session will then split the total $100,000 prize fund.

TikTok also said that in order to have an “opportunity to win a share of the $500k prize pool”, participants have to join TikTok Trivia everyday from 22 February to 26 February.

Regarding what kind of questions will be asked, the app also explained that “there will be diverse quiz categories, including everything from lifestyle and sports to music and beauty”. There will also be trivia about John Wick: Chapter 4, which stars Keanu Reeves as the lead.

Dani Otero, SVP Global Paid Media & Analytics at Lionsgate, expressed how excited the company is to be partnering with TikTok and opened up about the campaign.

“We have crafted fan-first campaigns with their team since they launched,” he said in the statement. “This time around, we worked closely with them on this first-to-market program that engages and immerses fans and their love of the John Wick franchise and specifically John Wick Chapter 4 – and it became a strategic throughline for our campaign.”

Henry also praised the trivia game, adding: “I’m thrilled to work with TikTok to bring this engaging entertainment format to TikTok LIVE. TikTok Trivia has the power to bring people together, creating an electrifying atmosphere filled with excitement and a shared sense of community.”