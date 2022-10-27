Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tilly Ramsay has shared a rare glimpse inside her father, TV chef Gordon Ramsey’s £7m south London mansion.

In a video shared with her 1.2 million Instagram followers, the Strictly Come Dancing star revealed that the impressive property also has its own lift.

Ramsay and his wife, Tara, reportedly bought the home in 2002. They have five children; Megan, 24, Holly, 22, Jack, 22, Tilly, 20, and Oscar, three.

In the video, shared by Tilly, she films herself stepping into the lift, while Oscar waits on the other side.

He is dressed in yellow pyjamas and slippers, and repeatedly blows kisses to his older sister as she sets off.

“Love you!” she tells him as the doors of the lift close.

“My morning send off,” Tilly captioned the video, adding: “The pjs and the kisses.”

It is not the first time the family has given a glimpse into their personal lives.

This summer, Gordon sparked controversy after he filmed himself in a farm enclosure, picking which lamb he would like to eat.

The video, shared to TikTok, was viewed more than 18 million times and was met with backlash from some social media users.

The short clip shows the chef making his way into the pen, and asking: “Which one’s going in the oven first?”

As the lambs scramble away from him, he adds: “Oven time!”

Some people took issue with Ramsay joking about killing the lambs.

“OK I am not a vegan or vegetarian but that crosses the line,” one person wrote.

Another said: “Don’t you feel guilty Gordon? Just a little.”

A third person added: “I’m not vegan but this makes me really sad.”

Some people came to Ramsay’s defence. “People are having trouble because it’s not dead and wrapped already,” one user said.

Another wrote: “He is showing what farmers do to sell the meat.”