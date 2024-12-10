Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Tina Knowles has shown her support for Beyonce and Jay-Z after claiming an Instagram “like” on a post about her son-in-law’s recent rape allegations was the result of being hacked.

The star-studded family attended the premiere of Mufasa: The Lion King at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on Monday (December 9). They were joined by Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s eldest daughter Blue Ivy, who voices Simba and Nala’s cub Kiara in the film. Meanwhile, the 32-time Grammy winner voices Nala.

For the occasion, Tina wore a black off-the-shoulder top with matching pants and leather gloves. She completed her look with a gold and black belt and opted for red lipstick.

The “Halo” singer wore a strapless gold and black dress, while Blue Ivy wore a satin, gold ball gown. As for Jay-Z, the rapper donned for a brown tuxedo, paired with a black tie, on the red carpet.

Tina’s red carpet appearance came just hours after she claimed her Instagram account was hacked. On Monday, the 70-year-old businesswoman told fans her Instagram was hacked after it appeared that her account had liked a post about Jay-Z facing rape allegations in a new lawsuit.

Tina Knowles attended the premiere of ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ alongside Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Blue Ivy ( Getty Images )

“I was Hacked!” she wrote in an iPhone note, which was posted on Instagram. “As you all know I do not play about my family. So if you see something uncharacteristic of me. Just know that is not me!”

In the caption, she added: “Please stop playing with me !!!! ‘No weapon formed against my family shall prosper.’”

A federal lawsuit, which originally only named Sean “Diddy” Combs, was refiled by attorney Tony Buzbee in federal court on Sunday (December 8). It cited an accuser named “Jane Doe,” who alleged she was assaulted at a house party following the MTV Video Music Awards in 2000.

The alleged victim said she was 13 years old when Combs allegedly raped her at an MTV VMA after-party, where Jay-Z (real name Sean Carter) was present. The lawsuit also claimed that an unnamed female celebrity was in the room during the after-party.

Jay-Z has since denied the allegations in the lawsuit, calling them a “blackmail attempt.”

“You have made a terrible error in judgment thinking that all ‘celebrities’ are the same. I’m not from your moral world. I’m a young man who made it out of the project of Brooklyn,” Jay-Z wrote in a statement posted to his entertainment company, Roc Nation.

He continued: “We don’t play these types of games. We have very strict codes and honor. We protect children, you seem to exploit people for personal gain. Only your network of conspiracy theorists, fake physics, will believe the idiotic claims you have levied against me that, if not for the seriousness surrounding harm to kids, would be laughable.”

The rapper also shared that his “only heartbreak” is for his family. In addition to 12-year-old Blue Ivy, Jay-Z and Beyoncé are also parents to seven-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir.

“My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people,” he wrote. “I mourn yet another loss of innocence.”

In September, Combs was arrested on sex trafficking and racketeering charges, with federal prosecutors alleging that Combs and his associates threatened, abused, and coerced women and others around him “to fulfill his sexual desires.”

A lawyer for the hip-hop artist has continued to deny the allegations, calling Combs “an innocent man with nothing to hide.”

“We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” his attorney, Marc Agnifilo, told The Independent via email in the wake of his arrest.

Since his arrest, Combs has twice been denied bail on the charges, despite offering his Miami mansion as collateral for a $50 million bond. The judges cited what federal prosecutors described as a serious risk that Combs could intimidate witnesses.