A woman has shared her findings after searching through the toiletries at her Tinder date’s home to determine whether he had a girlfriend.

Mari, who goes by the username @maricela_rae on TikTok, shared the tactic on TikTok, where she revealed that she “always checks their bathroom to see if they have a girlfriend”.

“So I hung out with this guy and I always check their bathroom to see if they have a girlfriend and…” Mari wrote in the text caption on the TikTok.

The video, which is set to Mission Impossible, then proceeded to show her opening the cabinets under the bathroom sink, where she found a box of sanitary pads and a large bottle of hair colour developer.

On the sink, Mari also noted that she found two toothbrushes, as well as a can of Herbal Essences hairspray.

As for how she was able to get away with spying, the TikToker explained that she had to “turn the water on so he couldn’t hear me snooping”.

Mari then revealed that her findings got “worse” when she looked in the shower, at which point she found two loofahs, one of which was pink.

“It honestly just kept getting worse…” Mari captioned the TikTok, which has been viewed more than 3.3m times.

In the comments, Mari revealed that she left “something” for the man’s girlfriend to find if she does live in the house, with the TikToker explaining in another comment that she left a lipgloss and hair ties in places “men wouldn’t think to look”.

“And yes I left after I saw this!” she added.

The video prompted supportive responses, with some noting that some of the toiletries may have been the Tinder date’s, but that it was unlikely they all belonged to him.

“I saw the pads and thought ‘just in case he has a female guest’ but the developer feels personal…,” one person wrote, while another said: “Pads? Not a red flag. Pads AND developer? Red flag.”

Someone else added: “Pads are a good sign sometimes! However, things went downhill with the hair developer…”

However, others noted that the toiletries may have belonged to the man’s sister, or have been leftover from an ex.

“I’m not saying he doesn’t have a girlfriend but...I leave random stuff like this at my brother’s house for when I visit, less stuff for me to pack,” one viewer wrote.

Another said: “Well. When me and my bf started seeing each other he had tons of his ex’s stuff everywhere. They were together for eight years.”

The Independent has contacted Mari for comment.