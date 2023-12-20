Tinder’s premium plan launches - for $499 a month

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tinder has debuted a premium subscription for $499 per month, leaving people to question whether or not the price is a joke.

Tinder Select, first announced in September 2023, is meant for the dating app’s “most sought-after” users, allowing those who purchase it to message people they haven’t matched with. The subscription is offered to less than one per cent of users starting on 18 December, but the features haven’t convinced people that it’s worth the price.

Many people have taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, to comment on the price before the new membership was even live. “Did you forget a decimal?” one person tweeted. “Cost more than my monthly car payment,” another tweet read.

“Now you can be lonely AND poor,” another person joked on X.

Not only is the service $6,000 per year, it is also invite-only. Tinder has said that only “extremely active” members will be asked to join, with applications opening on a rolling basis.

As part of the premium plan, paying subscribers will be able to message people they’ve not already matched with for the first time.

Critics have also mentioned not being a fan of this aspect of the Tinder upgrade. “Spending $500 to contact people that weren’t interested is giving major stalker vibes,” one person wrote on X. Another agreed, writing, “Great now the people I thought were ugly and don’t ever wanna talk to can now message me for absolutely no reason!!!! Awesome.”

In addition, Tinder Select members will have their profiles shown to the dating app’s “most sought-after” users. These are also the people that are considered the most active on the app.

If asked to apply, users will need to meet the criteria of the company’s “five-point Select Screen”. This includes a verified photo, a biography, five interests, at least four images, and details about what kind of relationship they’re looking for.

Approved members paying the $499 per month fee will be given a special badge on their profile, which they can also hide if they don’t want people to know they paid for the highest-tier package.

Tinder’s chief product officer Mark Van Ryswyk said: “We know that there is a subset of highly engaged and active users who prioritise more effective and efficient ways to find connections.

“So we engaged in extensive tests and feedback with this audience over the past several months to develop a completely new offering.”

Despite the perks the company is offering, people are not convinced the dating app is worth the price. “Tinder Select forces matches to speak with you and go on at least one date. Coming out soon for $1,000 a month, you may select a person you like to be forced into a marriage contract under the threat of severe fines and prison time,” one X user sarcastically wrote.

Another user joked, writing, “You get a badge saying you’ve been in the app for a long time and never been selected LMAO.”

“$500 a month to find a date when you could go find one for free,” a third tweet read.

Now that people can actually use the membership, X users are continuing to question who exactly will be using it.

“Imagine paying $500 a month to be lonely,” one person tweeted.

Another agreed, writing, “500$ for a CHANCE to date is crazy.”

Some commenters pointed out that their money could be stretching a lot farther. “That could get you a lot further if you just paid a professional,” one person wrote on X. “Or you could try a shower, a haircut and a therapist. Much better investment,” a second person agreed.

The Independent has contacted Tinder for comment.