Tom Brady has been opening up about what his life has looked like after his divorce from his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bündchen.

On Monday 2 October, the 46-year-old retired football player was speaking on his Let’s Go! podcast about owning up to his own flaws and how it can be “hard” to do.

“We should all have self-awareness, it’s a hard trait to have. We’re in a culture where it’s hard to own up to things these days,” he said. “For someone like me, I’m in the public eye a lot. I always try to say the right thing. I don’t want to deal with any more drama in my life. I already have a lot of drama.”

Part of this “drama” may have been his divorce from the 43-year-old Brazilian model in October 2022, when they both issued separate statements on Instagram. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together,” Brady wrote on his Instagram story. “We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the centre of our world in every day. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

Bündchen later issued a statement of her own to Instagram, writing: “With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalised our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.”

She explained that the two of them had “grown apart”. “And while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always,” she continued. “I kindly ask that our privacy be respected during this sensitive time.”

The estranged couple shares two children together, son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10. Brady also shares a 16-year-old son, John, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

As the one-year anniversary of their split approaches, Bundchen has spoken out about her divorce from Brady, saying it was not something she ever “dreamed of”.

In an interview withCBS News Sunday Morning, she said she wouldn’t change anything about her life experiences, prompting correspondent Lee Cowan to question if her divorce was also included in things she wouldn’t change.

When she responded, she noted that while she never thought that she’d get a divorce after seeing how long her own parents have been together, she’s still come to terms with her split.

“I mean, it’s not what I dreamed of and what I hoped for," she said. “My parents have been married for 50 years, and I really wanted that to happen. But I think you have to accept, you know, sometimes that the way you are in your 20s, it’s sometimes you grow together, sometimes you grow apart.”

“I mean, he’s the father of my kids, you know?” she added. “So, I always wish him the best, and I’m so grateful that he gave me wonderful children.”