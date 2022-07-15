Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

(Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

Tom Brady mocked after saying wealth is ‘biggest challenge’ of parenting: ‘Must be tough’

The NFL star’s remarks about making his children recognise their privilege has prompted a debate

Meredith Clark
New York
Friday 15 July 2022 16:24
Comments

Tom Brady’s recent comments about one of the “biggest challenges” he and his wife Gisele Bündchen face as parents have divided the internet.

The NFL star revealed during the latest episode of Spotify’s DRIVE podcast that making sure his children recognise the privileges they share is the hardest thing about raising their children.

“We have people that clean for us. We have people that make our food. We have people that drive us to the airport if we need that… we get off a plane and there’s people waiting there for us and we get ushered in,” he said.

“That’s my kids’ reality which is the hard part to say, ‘guys, this is not the way reality really is’... what can we do about that?”

Brady’s comments received some backlash from fans on social media, while others defended the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.

Recommended

“My condolences,” said sports radio host Mike Asti.

“Yeah, it must be tough,” another person sarcastically tweeted.

“I am willing to take this immense financial burden off your shoulders Tom Brady,” said someone else.

Meanwhile, some people sympathised with Brady’s comments in that he is only trying to teach his children to be grateful for the things they have.

“I get why people can easily criticise, but the point he’s making is that it’s difficult to have his children understand their privilege,” said Reddit user u/d0ngl0rd69. “So, the fact he’s cognizant of it and trying to do something about it is better than most in his position.

“Tom Brady trying to humble his children is good. They will grow up realizing that everything they have is a privilege,” said Redditor u/keetboy.

“The bad thing is many parents cannot afford to take care of their children but many do the best they can,” they added. “Brady means well but his problems are one many wish they could have.”

Recommended

The 44-year-old athlete shares two children with Bündchen – Benjamin Rein, 12, and Vivian Lake, nine. He is also a father to 14-year-old son John “Jack” Edward, who he shares with his ex-partner, Bridget Moynahan.

During the podcast, Brady also said that he worked to keep his children grounded despite their privileges, adding, “I think we can try to create experiences that are more along the lines of what most kids go through even though they will still have experiences that a lot of kids never do have.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in