Tom Felton’s craving for ‘magic’ lands him in handcuffs in new Uber Eats commercial

Tom Felton has landed himself in deep trouble after feeling nostalgic for his old Hogwarts days. At least, that’s what happens in the actor’s new commercial with Uber Eats.

The Harry Potter alum stars in the food delivery company’s new video ad for its “Get almost, almost anything” campaign, which dropped on 14 September. In the clip, Felton is seen living in suburbia and reminiscing about his time as Draco Malfoy, as he stares at a portrait of his brooding former self.

He takes his chances and types “magic” into the Uber Eats app. Shortly after, a wand appears at his doorstep, floating out of an Uber Eats delivery bag. That’s when Felton’s neighbour, Jim, bids him good morning. After seeing Felton’s newly-acquired magic skills, he asks Felton to make his pesky garbage pile of leaves disappear. However, the former wizard appears to be quite rusty, and accidentally makes Jim disappear instead.

Felton’s neighbours then launch a search party to find Jim, while the Harry Potter star reels with guilt. He quickly becomes a main suspect, as TV news stations report Felton is wanted by police “for magic”.

The ad ends with Felton’s face pressed up against a police car windshield, his hands behind his back. Over the clip, the text for the campaign reads: “Magic, no. Ice magic, yes.” The alternate ending then shows Felton enjoying a bowl of ice cream, with Cottee’s Ice Magic chocolate topping. If only he had ordered Ice Magic, instead of actual magic.

Uber Eats has been known for its cheeky commercials starring some familiar faces, such as Paris Hilton’s ad with Terri, Bindi, and Robert Irwin in July 2022. The American socialite became an honorary member of the Irwin family as part of Uber Eats’ “Tonight I’ll Be Eating” campaign, in which she interacted with the famous Australian family in a variety of different scenarios at their Australia Zoo. The social media influencer was even given the honour of naming the Irwin’s newest baby giraffe: Princess Lasagna Baby.

Felton recently shared many details from behind-the-scenes of the hit Harry Potter franchise in his new memoir, Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, published October 2022. The actor played Draco Malfoy in every instalment, from Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone through to Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.

In the memoir, his co-star and close friend Emma Watson gave her opinion on her enduring friendship with Felton, which has repeatedly fuelled romance rumours over the years. “Like Tom, I always struggle to explain to people the nature of our connection and relationship,” she wrote. “For more than 20 years now we’ve loved each other in a special way, and I’ve lost count of the times that people have said to me: ‘You must have drunkenly made out, just once!’ ‘You must have kissed!’ ‘There must be something!’

“The answer? ‘But what we have is far deeper than that.’ It’s one of the purest loves I can think of. We’re soulmates, and we’ve always had each other’s backs. I know we always will.”

Felton also revealed that Daniel Radcliffe used a photo of Cameron Diaz to help with his flying scenes, Rupert Grint was fined £2,500 for laughing during filming, and Alan Rickman once scolded him when he stepped on Snape’s cloak.

However, he did previously admit that playing his “evil” Draco Malfoy character in Harry Potter did him “no favours” with girls at school.