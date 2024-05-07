Tom Holland gushes over Zendaya’s Met Gala look: ‘Boyfriend of the year’

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

While Zendaya may have walked the 2024 Met Gala red carpet solo, her boyfriend Tom Holland has shown his support in the cutest way possible.

The Challengers actor, 27, stole the show at the annual Met Gala in New York City. Zendaya, who also served as co-chair for the evening, walked the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a peacock-coloured Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano. The Emmy winner turned heads with her dramatic blue and green gown, and later changed into a surprise second ensemble – a black dress from Givenchy’s spring/summer 1996 couture collection, which she paired with a floral bouquet headpiece.

Taking to Instagram, Holland shared images of his girlfriend’s two Met Gala looks. In the caption, the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor simply wrote three heart eye emojis. Unsurprisingly, many fans gushed over the British actor’s support for Zendaya – who made her return to the Met Gala for the first time in five years.

“You’re the cutest boyfriend,” one fan commented on Instagram.

“Boyfriend of the year,” another user wrote.

“You two are so cute,” a third fan said.

The Avengers: Endgame star was absent from the annual fashion event because he’s gearing up to star in a West End production of Romeo and Juliet at the Duke of York’s Theatre in London. His run as the titular Shakespeare character of Romeo begins 11 May and runs until August.

Not only was Holland busy preparing for his theatrical role, but he also incurred an injury during a recent golf outing with his family. On his Instagram Story, he shared a close-up photo of the red, round bruise on his forehead. “Who ever said golf isn’t a contact sport is full of s***,” Holland posted on 6 May. “You can almost see the dimples.” He tagged his father, Dominic Holland, in the post.

Tom Holland shares close-up of his golf ball injury as Zendaya walks the Met Gala red carpet ( Instagram / Tom Holland )

The actors have been dating since July 2021, after first meeting on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016.

The theme for the 2024 Met Gala was “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” – coinciding with the opening of the Costume Institute’s annual exhibit. The exhibit is centred around 50 historically significant pieces of fashion, some of which are too fragile ever to be worn again. Along with the theme, guests were encouraged to follow the Met Gala’s dress code, loosely labelled “The Garden of Time”. The dress code takes inspiration from a short story of the same title, written by JG Ballard in 1962, which focuses on the theme of fleeting beauty.

In addition to the Dune star, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, Chris Hemsworth, Bad Bunny, and Jennifer Lopez also served as co-chairs for the Met Gala.

Here’s a list of The Independent’s best dressed guests at the 2024 Met Gala.