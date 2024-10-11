Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Tommy Fury has spoken out about his “tough” split from former Love Island co-star, Molly-Mae Hague.

The 25-year-old reality addressed his public split from Hague, after five years together, during an episode of ITV’s This Morning, which aired on October 10. He acknowledged how he’s handled some of the criticism he’s received since splitting from Hague over the summer, as there were claims that he cheated on his ex, which he’s since denied.

“There’s been a lot of critics out there, and there will be critics out there until the day I day,” he said. “Everyone will point the finger when there’s a bandwagon to jump on.”

However, Fury noted that he won’t be sharing details about how he and Hague – who shared a one-year-old daughter, Bambi – are doing now.

“Out of respect to Molly and out of respect to myself, and our relationship and to us, I’m gonna let us deal with that in private as much as we can,” he added. “I wanna leave all that stuff there for me and Molly.”

He noted that as “the whole world” has seen what he and Hague have been “going through” since the breakup, he also wrote about the split in his new memoir – Lightning Can Strike Twice: My Life as Fury.

open image in gallery Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague ( Instagram )

“What I did was I talked about all my feelings leading up and how I’ve felt during this time,” he added.

He also made it clear that he, his ex, and their daughter are still “a family unit,” and he’ll love both of them “until the day [he] dies.”

In the last chapter of the new book, he wrote: “Things have happened, there was an issue, we acknowledged it, we talked about it and we split up,” he wrote. “While it is incredibly difficult and sad for both of us, I have such a huge amount of respect and love for Molly.”

He expressed that when the time was right, he “may talk about what has happened and the truth of [their] situation.” However, he confessed that he hadn’t been able to put everything about their split “into words” quite yet.

Elsewhere in the chapter, Fury expressed his shock when his breakup was heavily publicized by the media. He detailed how “overwhelming” the experience was, describing the reaction to the split as “utter madness.”

open image in gallery Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague ( Getty Images )

“My phone was red hot from messages pinging in and notifications popping up, so I turned it off,” he wrote. “The only way I could survive the first evening was to distract myself with a two-hour gym session. I decided to tire myself out so much that I would not have the energy to think and I managed to block out the media commotion swirling around me.”

On August 14, Fury and Hague first shared their separate statements on Instagram to announce their split. “I am heartbroken to share that Molly and I have decided to end our relationship,” the professional boxer wrote on his Instagram Story at the time. “The past five years have led to us having our beautiful baby girl, Bambi, and I will be forever thankful to Molly for making me a dad.”

Shortly after that, sources claimed to The US Sun that Fury was unfaithful in his relationship.

However, a representative for Fury quickly shut down the claims. “Tommy is horrified by the false allegations of cheating being circulated by the media and he’s consulting his lawyers,” his representative said in a statement to The Mirror in August.

Earlier this month, Fury also spoke out about rekindling his romance with Hague. “We were together for five and a half years. You don’t stay with someone, have a child with them, get engaged, if it is only a bit of a fling,” he told the MailOnline in an interview published October 5.

He continued: “It is proper love. Do I still love Molly? 100 percent. I will love her until my final breath. The minute I saw her, I thought, ‘Yes, she’s the woman of my dreams.”

Fury went on to say that he knows “what I have to do in order to resolve things,” adding: “And that’s down to me. Nobody else can do that other than me.”

After once again denying the cheating allegations, he concluded: “The truth will come out in time and when it does I think a lot of people might regret their actions and unkind words.”