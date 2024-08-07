Support truly

With violence unfolding across the UK amid a series of far-right riots, Amazon has come under fire for allowing Tommy Robinson clothing to be sold on its platform.

While political leaders call for calm, The Independent has found a series of items in support of the far-right leader, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, which are available for less than £20.

T-shirts saying “#FreeTommy” along with an image of Robinson’s face with the words “Free Speech” across his mouth are being sold for £17.99, in a variety of colours and for both men and women. Scoop neck, V-neck and baseball tee versions of the tops are all available.

Searches for items relating to the English Defence League, show no results, suggesting that they are not available on the site.

The founder of the English Defence League is currently on holiday in Cyprus, where gym selfies have helped trace him to a £400 a night resort.

open image in gallery Amazon is selling t-shirts supporting Tommy Robinson while race riots erupt ( Amazon UK )

The anti-Islam activist has been accused of stoking far-right riots across the UK from outside the country while holed up in the Mediterranean hotel. Racist and Islamophobic violent attacks have been recorded in footage shared to social media, with Muslim cemeteries desecrated in Burnley, Lancashire.

The Independent has contacted Amazon for comment.

Other items in support of leaders accused of peddling anti-immigrant rhetoric include Nigel Farage. The Reform Party leader was accused of stoking tensions in a video shared after the Southport murders in which he questioned whether the truth was being “withheld” by police.

He also claimed that a mass riot in Leeds represented the “politics of the subcontinent”, prompting a backlash from local Labour MPs.

The Reform leader and Brexit campaigner has a number of items available in support of him, including t-shirts, life size cardboard cutouts and mugs.

open image in gallery Nigel Farage merch also remains available on the online retailer ( Amazon )

“Put Farage in Charge” reads one t-shirt with the MP’s face plastered across a Union Jack. Another reads, “Make Britain Great Again”.

Farage and Robinson have denied inciting hatred or the riots with Robinson imploring his followers to be “peaceful” as he insists they are on the “verge of something massive”.

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer issued a stark warning to racist far-right thugs rioting in British towns and cities with a “guarantee” they will face swift justice and “the full force of the law”.

In a statement to the nation, the prime minister told those behind scenes in Hull, Halifax, Liverpool, London, Southport and Rotherham: “I guarantee, you will regret it”.

Stand Up to Racism strongly condemned a “dangerous, violent minority” for attempting to “create a moral panic around immigration” and “destabilise the country” after the election of the new Labour government.