Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tori Spelling has come under fire for the unconventional way she had her youngest child earn an allowance.

On Wednesday, the 90210 actor shared an Instagram Story explaining that her seven-year-old son Beau asked to do chores around the house in exchange for money, so Spelling decided to have him give her a full-body massage.

Her Story showed a photo of her naked with a pink blanket covering her lower half while Beau appears to be massaging her lower leg. “Beau said he wanted to do chores in exchange for an allowance... solid plan,” she wrote on top of the image.

Many people were quick to question how appropriate the massage was in various posts on X (formerly Twitter).

“The fact that she doesn't seem to see anything wrong with posting this is pretty disturbing,” one post read.

Another person agreed, writing, “What ever happened to doing the dishes? Take out the trash? Pick up dog poop?”

Spelling has previously revealed how close she is with her youngest son ( Instagram @torispelling and Getty Images )

“That's weird. Just weird and wrong,” a third person wrote on X.

Others questioned why Spelling didn’t pay for a professional to give her a massage instead of making her child do it.

“GIRL. PAY FOR AN ACTUAL MASSAGE,” one person wrote while another agreed writing, “She can’t afford to go get a massage?? Weird.”

The Independent has contacted Spelling’s representatives for comment.

Spelling shares Beau in addition to Liam Aaron, 17, Stella Doreen, 16, Hattie Margaret, 13, and Finn Davey, 12 with her ex-husband Dean McDermott.

The Beverly Hills: 90210 actor filed for divorce from McDermott back in March 2024 after 18 years of marriage.

Spelling has previously opened up about how close she is with Beau, admitting during an April 2024 episode of her misSPELLING podcast that he follows her into the bathroom.

“Beau still stands there and stares and talks to me while I'm pooping,” she said at the time.

The actor has also revealed on her podcast that she keeps the placenta from two of her five children in her freezer.

“Unsure which child, there’s two in there, so, unless I have the biggest placenta in the world, there’s two vats in there,” she said during a June 2024 episode.

She went on to explain why she decided to keep it, saying, “It’s supposed to be good. It’s something that’s good for your body and they take it out of your body and it’s good to put it back in your body.”

Spelling’s manager Ruthanne Secunda asked during the podcast episode, “Probably not store it in your freezer too long. How long has it been in there?”

She responded that she wasn’t sure and would have to look at them to check. The only aspect she was certain of was that neither of the placentas belonged to Beau because she was keeping that one in a friend’s freezer.

“I’m really sorry to my best friend, Jess, because [Beau’s] is still in her freezer. You want to talk good friends?” she said, explaining she asked Jess to take her placenta home from the hospital.