10 travel ideas and destinations to inspire you in 2022

Celebrate European culture in Novi Sad

(Novi Sad)

The Serbian city of Novi Sad officially became one of the European Capitals of Culture on 13 January of this year after a year-long delay caused by the pandemic. Novi Sad’s 2022 events and cultural programme is titled “For New Bridges” and features themes that mirror key European values such as human rights, multiculturality, intercultural dialogue, environmental awareness and the desire for peace. It will host a total of 1,500 cultural events and 4,000 local and international artists. Many of the events will be held in cultural hubs across Novi Sad, such as a former silk-dyeing factory, a pasta factory, a 19th-century château and a former industrial zone.

Explore UK breaks with a self-catering specialist

(Cottages.com)

Looking for something a little different from your staycation this year? Self-catering specialist cottages.com has everything from party houses and luxurious lodges to quirky cottages and shepherds’ huts. With a diverse collection of more than 21,000 homes away from home, cottages.com has the largest selection of holiday properties across the UK. You can also choose from more than 11,500 pet-friendly cottages and over 6,500 properties where pets can stay free of charge, meaning four-legged family members can enjoy a great break too. Whether you’re looking for your next family staycation or something just for the two of you, you’ll find your perfect UK place to stay at cottages.com.

Unwind at sporting haven in the sun

(Club La Santa)

Club La Santa is one of the world’s top sports and active holiday resorts in the sun. Escape the cold and wet UK and swap it for Olympic-standard facilities in glorious Lanzarote, where you can kick back and relax or get your sweat on. Club La Santa offers training grounds for athletes, groups and individuals, ranging from triathlon training to sunrise pilates or Ironman challenge preparation to spin classes under palm trees. With clear blue skies and temperatures up to 29C, experience endless possibilities for sports and activities against a backdrop of stunning volcanic scenery. Save up to 20 per cent on summer holidays this year if you book by 31 March and you can also enjoy an early bird offer for winter 2022/2023 holidays by booking before 30 April 2022.

Enjoy spring skiing in Austria

(Kitz Buehel)

Once the days get longer again and the snow glitters in the sun, the most enjoyable time of the winter season begins. Whether it’s the beginner slopes, steep northern slopes, long valley runs or a wide carving route, everyone is sure to find their very own skiing delight over Kitzbühel’s 96 ski slopes. In spring, the Austrian ski area of Kitzbühel features wonderful corn snow slopes and rustic ski huts. Thanks to the perfectly groomed, distinct northeastern slopes, the fun of skiing can be enjoyed until after Easter. Everyone will find the right terrain over the selection of slopes, whether they’re beginners or ambitious sporty skiers. The sun terraces at the 60 catered huts in the ski resort will make you want to stop for a bite to eat and truly enjoy the first spring-like temperatures to the maximum.

Find eco-friendly resorts across the world

(Biostays)

Biostays is a tourism start-up founded during the pandemic to address the climate crisis and how it affects travel and tourism. The more people who use the Biostays website, the more acres of rainforest can be saved, which ensures that the rainforest will continue to extract carbon from our atmosphere and protect vital biodiversity. Every hotel or experience provider on biostays.com is fully eco-friendly, vetted and guaranteed to get you closer to nature. Biostays is fully committed to only positively impacting the environment in order to prevent climate crises. The company’s goal is to save one million acres of rainforest by 2025 through bookings made on biostays.com

Discover Canada by motorhome

(Alan Rogers Travel)

For the trip of a lifetime look no further than a motorhome holiday in Canada. Explore the majestic Rocky Mountains, discover sophisticated cities, gaze upon breathtaking lakes and marvel at the wildlife on grizzly bear and whale watching trips. Canada is the perfect destination for a motorhome holiday as it is home to some of the most scenic drives in the world, including the alpine glaciers and turquoise lakes of the Icefields Parkway, the Cabot Trail weaving through the highlands of Nova Scotia and the Sea to Sky Highway as it rises from the Pacific Ocean to the Whistler mountains. Hit the road with a motorhome, ranging from van conversions to a luxurious RV, and discover some of the most astounding places the world has to offer.

Explore north India with exceptionally curated adventures

(ECT Travel)

Enjoy specially curated and experiential travel adventures in northeast India with ECT Travel. You can choose from the Wild Red Pandas Expedition or wonderous Bhutan with departures in April and October 2023. See the wild red panda in the Himalayan Singalila National Park and stay with conservationists working to protect this habitat, which is also home to black bears, barking deer and over 300 bird species. Or choose to immerse yourself in the gentle spiritualism of Bhutan, the world’s last remaining Buddhist Kingdom. Discover spiritual monasteries and fortresses shrouded in myth and magic, meeting communities prioritising Gross National Happiness. Begin your journey in Kolkata – known as the City of Joy – and see the beautiful hill town of Gangtok, explore Darjeeling, the land of Buddhist monasteries and tea plantations and travel on the UNESCO World Heritage Darjeeling Himalayan railway.

Embark on an Austrian adventure

(Das Edelweiss Salzburg)

After an extensive renovation in 2019, Das Edelweiss Salzburg Mountain Resort now comprises a mountain spa, featuring an indoor water park, two outdoor pools, numerous saunas and separate areas for families and adults. Guests can enjoy award winning cuisine focused on local ingredients. With its location in the scenic Grossarl Valley, Das Edelweiss Salzburg Mountain Resort is surrounded by spectacular views and serves as an ideal starting point for a range of activities. The resort is located just a few metres from the gondola station, providing direct access to Austria’s famed Ski Amadé winter sports area, with 470 miles of slopes. In summer, numerous hiking trails and mountain bike trails lead into the alpine land, with its clear mountain lakes and 40 huts. The historic city of Salzburg – the former home of Mozart – is located just over 40 miles north of Grossarl and well within range for a day trip.

Enjoy the height of Maldivian luxury

(Destinology)

At the St Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, find yourself surrounded by forested garden villas with secluded private pools. Its overwater villas each boast stunning ocean views and a private pool, while the overwater lounge offers signature cocktails and sunset tapas. The resort’s Iridium Spa rejuvenates and cleanses with bespoke treatments and luxurious products. Guests can also enjoy diving, snorkelling and a host of watersports offered at the exceptional Vommuli Dive and Watersports Centre. The John Jacob Astor Estate is the largest three-bedroom villa in the Maldives, with an infinity pool, two plunge pools, a private gym and a cinema room. Book this resort with Destinology, which offers a personalised concierge service where everything is taken care of from the beginning to the end of your holiday.

Discover the gems of Iceland

(Travelling Iceland)

Travelling Iceland is a small boutique destination management company and operator that offers a wide variety of tours throughout Iceland. Travelling Iceland’s focus is to give the traveller the best of Iceland by journeying slowly, with a personal touch from a local guide. The company’s travel designers create bespoke itineraries, tailor made to each guest’s needs and wishes. By customising its trips in this way, Travelling Iceland helps to make a dream holiday in Iceland come true. Travelling Iceland’s founder is Helga Bára, a geologist with a doctorate in micropaleontology, and a passion for past climatic and oceanic changes. Enthusiastic about nature and the environment and knowledgeable of her country, Helga and her team of experts will help you to discover all the gems of Iceland.

