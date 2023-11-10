Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Travis Barker is making sure his drumming skills aren’t getting stale, which means practising anywhere and everywhere.

On Thursday 9 November, the Blink-182 drummer took to TikTok to post a video of himself drumming on a practice pad – a piece of plastic meant to mimic a drum – while he sat in a hospital room surrounded by medical equipment. It is assumed that his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, was in labour during the TikTok, given the recent reports that she gave birth to their son, reportedly named Rocky Thirteen Barker, last week.

“Practising to my baby’s heartbeat,” the drummer captioned his minute-long TikTok with Kardashian just out of view. Kardashian went on to re-post a clip of the TikTok on her Instagram Story.

Since it was posted, the video has received over 600,000 views, with many people commenting on how “patient” they thought Kardashian was for dealing with the noise. “That would’ve driven me up the wall,” one comment began. “Kourtney has the patience of a saint. Congratulations!!!!!”

Another commenter agreed, writing: “I would be literally so annoyed I couldn’t do it.”

Other commenters mentioned the inconvenience Barker’s drumming might have caused to anyone in the hospital rooms next door. “Imagine being in the next room to this,” one comment read.

However, not everyone was offended by the addition of music. Some fans viewed the gesture as sweet, and assumed that the beat being played would end up in a future Blink-182 song. “Put a snippet of this in the next song lol,” one fan suggested in the comments.

“You’re adorable! This is so sweet,” another person wrote.

The reality TV star, 44, was expecting a boy with her rock star partner and is believed to have given birth in Los Angeles on Saturday 4 November, according to TMZ.

The news comes after Barker, 47, revealed that he and Kardashian were planning on naming their baby son Rocky Thirteen Barker during an episode of the One Life One Chance with Toby Morse podcast.

During the 30 October podcast, Barker explained that he was offered a gig to play at a Hawaii benefit concert, which he wouldn’t be able to attend because the concert’s date was “the week that Rocky’s due”.

Morse then asked the musician if calling the baby “Rocky” confirmed that it would be the baby’s name, especially given Barker’s open preference for the name on many occasions. Barker did confirm that their son’s full name will be “Rocky 13 Barker”.

“He’s gonna come out of my wife’s vagina, like, doing front kicks and push-ups,” the drummer said.

He also revealed the baby’s due date, which was “either Halloween or, like, the first week of November”.

However, neither Kardashian nor Barker have publicly confirmed when Rocky was born.

Kardashian revealed to the world that she and Barker were expecting by recreating a scene from his band’s “All the Small Things” music video, holding a sign up at one of his gigs that said: “Travis I’m pregnant.”

They later shared a gender reveal video, which showed her sitting on Barker’s lap at a drum kit. He then played a drum roll as blue streamers and confetti rained down on them.

Kardashian has three other children with ex-boyfriend and fellow Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Scott Disick: Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, eight.

Barker has three children: Landon, 29, and Alabama, 17, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and daughter Atiana De La Hoya.