Shanna Moakler, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker’s former wife, has said that she has her “own personal reasons” for not liking the Kardashians.

The model, 48, opened up about co-parenting with her ex-husband, who is now married to Kourtney Kardashian.

She told PageSix: “I have my personal reasons for not liking the Kardashians, which I won’t get into, but as long as [Barker is] happy [and] as long as they are good to my kids, that’s all I care about.”

Moakler and Barker were married from 2004 to 2008. They share two children, Landon, 20, and Alabama, 18. She also has daughter Atiana De La Hoya, who she shares with boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

The former Miss USA said that Barker is “a completely different” person to the man she married when they were both 29.

She said: “He’s not the person that I was with anymore. He’s a completely different human being, so I don’t even really know him as a man right now.

“I don’t even know if we would be compatible or even good for one another anymore because he’s not the person that he was on Meet the Barkers.”

Moakler and Barker starred in the MTV reality series Meet the Barkers from 2005 to 2008.

Fans have speculated over a feud between Moakler and Kourtney ever since the Poosh founder began dating Barker in 2021. The couple married in May 2022 and are now expecting their first child together.

In April, Moakler appeared to throw shade at Kourtney in a social media comment, as she replied to a fan: “She posts more of my kids than her own lol.”

Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler attend the launch of Worlds on Fire: Grammy-Nominated Artist Exhibition at Pacific Electric Lofts on February 2, 2009 (Getty Images)

Kourtney has three children whom she shares with former partner Scott Disick. Her children are Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, eight.

She previously spoke out about why she does not post photos of her children on Instagram often and said: “I see comments all the time that I’m never with my kids. And I just don’t love to post my kids on social media. They don’t love it, sometimes they do.”

Moakler has also previously called Barker and Kourtney’s relationship “absolutely disgusting” and “f***ing weird”, according to PageSix.

Appearing on the Miss Understood with Rachel Uchitel podcast earlier this year, she said: “I really don’t have anything positive to say about it. It’s not because I’m bitter, and I’m definitely not jealous.

“I wish them nothing but the best, and as long as they’re good to my kids, that’s all I care about. But I think the whole thing is really weird.”

(Getty Images)

While Kourtney has never directly addressed Moakler’s comments, she shared some thoughts on her Instagram Story after the model’s appearance on the podcast.

She wrote: “So much criticism and hate and negativity lately. Let’s do better if not for the world, for yourself, for your children, for your friends and family.

“I promise the negativity and hate will not make you feel happier. I know the positive far outweighs the negative but it’s still hard not to be aware of it and it feels like every little action is criticised. Imagine the good we could do with that energy. Thoughts for the day.”

Kourtney announced in June that she is expecting her and Barker’s first child together, after trying and giving up on in vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatments.

She recreated a scene from Blink-182’s music video for their 1999 hit “All The Small Things” by holding up a sign that read “Travis I’m Pregnant” at the band’s concert at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.