Travis and Jason Kelce release video statement on Kansas City shooting

Travis and Jason Kelce have shared a message regarding the recent Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting.

Before this week’s New Heights episode release, the two NFL players took to Instagram to offer their condolences to all those hurt and affected by the shooting.

In a video posted on 19 February, Jason started: “We just want to say our hearts go out to all the victims, their families, Chiefs Kingdom and really all of Kansas City that was really there on a day to try and celebrate the community. And it’s unfortunate and deeply tragic, the events that occurred.”

“We also want to thank the local law enforcement that [sprung] into action, the first responders on scene and anybody that’s been willing to help those affected by this tragedy,” he went on to say.

On 14 February, gunshots were fired outside Union Station in Kansas City during a massive parade in honour of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win. According to local police, 22 people suffered gunshot wounds, more than half under the age of 16. Lisa Lopez-Galvan, 44, was shot and killed. As of now, two juveniles have been charged in connection to the rally shooting.

Travis urged people to donate to the emergency response fund set up to help all the victims, their families, the first responders, and mental health services.

Jason continued: “One of the things that’s evident is how much Kansas City is coming together and rallying around the people that have been affected by this.”

“Kansas City and Chiefs Kingdom, we love you guys. We’re with you guys,” Travis added.

The caption underneath their video clip read: “Before airing our pretaped episode on Wednesday, Jason and Travis wanted the 92%ers and Chiefs Kingdom to hear from them directly after the tragic events at the Chiefs parade.”

Already, the Chiefs have raised over $680,000 through their emergency response fund. The team owner, Clark Hunt, Travis’ foundation, and Patrick Mahomes’ foundation have all made significant contributions. The team’s tight end specifically donated $100,000 to the family of the two sisters who were both shot in the leg to help with their medical expenses.

Additionally, Taylor Swift made her own sizable donation to the GoFundMe for Lisa Lopex-Galvan. The Anti-Hero singer made two $50,000 donations eight minutes apart.

“Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift,” she wrote on the page.

The page goal was set to $75,000 when it was created but has already reached about $373,670.