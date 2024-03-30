Travis Kelce autographs baby’s cranial helmet

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Travis Kelce has shared a sweet moment with retired NBA star Chandler Parsons’ baby boy.

The Kansas City Chiefs player, 34, recently visited Parsons’ family following their joint golf outing on 28 March. In an Instagram Story post shared by Parsons’ wife, Haylee, Kelce could be seen holding the couple’s six-month-old son, Chrome Evan Parsons.

The New Heights podcast host even took the opportunity to sign Chrome’s cranial helmet - a type of treatment in which a baby is fitted with a special helmet to correct the shape of the skull. “Uncle Trav’s in town!” Haylee wrote over the since-expired post.

Kelce signed his jersey number “87” and added “OG in the game” to the baby’s helmet. As the 31-year-old mother of two filmed Kelce giving her son’s helmet the NFL star treatment, she added over the post: “Making cranial helmets cool!”

Earlier in the day, Parsons shared footage of himself attempting to distract Kelce on the golf green by playing “Bad Blood” by Taylor Swift. In the Instagram video, the Chiefs player was in the middle of taking his swing while the song played in the background. The shot appeared to go well, as someone could be heard shouting in the background: “Oh no, this backfired!”

“He did it,” someone else shouted as Swift’s song continued to play. Kelce then began to dance on the course while a third person could be heard saying in the clip: “Oh, he likes it.”

(Instagram / Haylee Parsons)

To celebrate his swing, Kelce grabbed his golf club like an air guitar and started singing the song. Meanwhile, Parsons wrote on his Instagram Story: “@killatrav cannot be rattled.”

The NFL player and 14-time Grammy winner have been dating since summer 2023. Last week, the pair were spotted on a romantic getaway to the Bahamas for some well-deserved alone time. The couple stayed at a luxury villa on Harbour Island in the Bahamas, where they were seen lounging on the beach and swimming in the ocean.

Kelce and Swift enjoyed their stay at Rosalita House, a stunning beachfront villa that boasts six bedrooms, seven and a half bathrooms, and an entire wait staff all for the whopping price of nearly $15,000 per night.

Their luxury Bahamas vacation came in the midst of their packed schedules. The “Anti-Hero” singer recently wrapped up the Asia-Pacific leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour, which saw Swift perform four nights at Japan’s Tokyo Dome, followed by Melbourne and Sydney, Australia, as well as Singapore. She will embark on the European leg of her Eras Tour in May with two shows in Paris, France, closing out the Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium in London on 17 August 2024.

Meanwhile, Kelce received some much-needed relaxation in the Bahamas after he helped lead the Kansas City Chiefs to their recent Super Bowl LVIII victory against the San Francisco 49ers.