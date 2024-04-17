Travis Kelce comments on the ‘madness’ of Coachella with Taylor Swift

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Travis Kelce got a taste of Coachella, and now he’s hooked.

The Kansas City Chiefs player attended the first weekend of the Indio, California, music festival with Taylor Swift on 13 April and 14 April, dancing in the desert to Ice Spice and Dom Dolla.

During the most recent episode of New Heights, the 34-year-old raved about the experience to his brother Jason.

“I love live music, man. I absolutely love live music. I don’t get enough of it in my life,” he confessed. “I really enjoy any event, I just like going to events, going places where people are, seeing talents, all these talented people in the world. I just like to experience that type of s***. I love experiencing new cultures.

“That’s the one thing that I really enjoy about Coachella is that it’s not just one genre of music. It’s everything,” the football star continued.

Kelce admitted he enjoyed stumbling upon artists and bands he hadn’t listened to prior. Now, he’s ready to call himself a “fan,” wanting to go back and experience their live music again.

“I’m a fan of the music. I’m a fan of live shows. I want to see it from the front of the stage, yeah,” he told his brother. “We probably could’ve finessed it that way, but I think it’s just that much more of an experience if you’re in the pit, if you’re in the madness with all the fans. It was awesome, though.”

Out of all the acts he saw, Kelce particularly loved seeing Swift’s well-known collaborator Jack Antonoff perform with his band Bleachers.

He said that Antonoff, “absolutely ripped it” and that he “had so much fun seeing him go nuts with the guitar”.

On whether he’d like to go to Coachella Arts and Music Festival in the future, Kelce admitted he would keep going back.

“I love going to Coachella, man. Hopefully, I can keep going, but, obviously, the schedules always fill the f*** real quick in the offseason,” the NFL player noted.

Jason pointed out that his brother’s company – his Grammy-winning girlfriend – obviously added to his experience. The sought-after pair looked more than cosy amid the swarms of fans in videos that surfaced online.

The “Style” singer supported her fellow colleagues in the music industry while also showing some love for Kelce’s podcast with a green New Heights branded baseball cap, which Jason claimed sold out after Swift was seen in it.

In one video from the weekend, Kelce can be seen sweetly picking up the Eras Tour frontwoman so she can see over the crowd.

“I need a man who can carry me like this,” an enamored fan wrote on TikTok.

A second added: “I just melted this is adorable.”