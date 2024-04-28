Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Travis Kelce gave a sweet shoutout to girlfriend Taylor Swift, referring to the superstar as his “significant other” while auctioning four tickets to one of her Eras tour shows.

On 27 April, Kelce and Swift attended their friend Patrick Mahomes’s 15 and The Mahomies Foundation Vegas Classic gala, which was held at the Bellagio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. As shown in a video shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, the football tight end sweetly mentioned Swift, before revealing that she added something to the auction that wasn’t initially up for grabs.

“I was just talking to my significant other, and we might have one other auction item that wasn’t on the docket,” he said. “Um, has anybody heard of The Eras tour?”

He explained that the event was auctioning tickets for one of Swift’s upcoming shows, which will take place in the US at the end of the year. The news came weeks before the “Anti-Hero” singer returns to the international leg of her tour, with her next show taking place in Paris, France.

“There might be a fun thing where there are four tickets to the New Orleans, Miami, or Indianapolis dates when the Eras tour comes back to the United States. Does that fire anybody up right now?” Kelce said, prompting a loud applause from the audience.

In his own Instagram Story, auctioneer Harry Santa-Olalla shared a clip of himself on stage with Kelce, as the bidding for the concert tickets began. Santa-Olalla even started the auction, offering $5,000 for the tickets. He also noted that the bidding would be done in $5,000 increments.

Another video on the Instagram Story showed Santa-Olalla walking through the audience, as the bidding was up to $30,000 and Kelce was hilariously following him. In the next post, Santa-Olalla revealed the four tickets to the Eras tour show were sold for $80,000.

In another video of the event shared on X, the guests – including Swift – were waving around red towels and cheering, as the bidding was taking place. Santa-Olalla also quipped about how the “Style” singer was in attendance for the auction.

“Actually pay hundreds of thousands just to know that Taylor Swift is actually cheering you on,” he said. “As you’re winning four of her tickets. This is insane, let’s go!”

For the gala on Saturday, Swift and Kelce showed their support for Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes’ organisation, which aims to improve the well-being of children. At the event, the “Blank Space” singer wore a satin, olive green gown, and a gold necklace, while her boyfriend wore a navy blue suit.

Swift and Kelce have been dating since last year, with their romance starting after the Kansas City Chiefs star confessed in July that he attempted to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it during one of her concerts. While she went on to make multiple appearances at his football games, she didn’t publicly confirm they were a couple until her interview with Time, published in December, as she was named the publication’s “Person of the Year”.

( harrysanta / Instagram )

The couple’s appearance at the gala also comes one week after Swift released her 11th album, The Tortured Poets Department. Since the album dropped, fans have been surprised that many songs seem to take aim at Swift’s ex Matty Healy, whom she briefly dated last year, instead of Joe Alwyn, her boyfriend of six years whom she was reported to have parted ways with around April 2023.

The record has already reached immense success, as it has become the first album to reach one billion Spotify streams in a week. The 31-track album is also the UK’s fastest-selling record of 2024 so far, with singles “Fortnight (featuring Post Malone),” “The Tortured Poets Department” and “So, Long, London”, expected to rank high on the UK singles chart.