How Tulisa and Coleen Rooney get around I’m a Celeb’s make-up ban

Tulisa Contostavlos and Coleen Rooney have found an ingenious way to get round the makeup ban on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

The N-Dubz singer 36, and TV personality, 38, have looked markedly put together during their first week in the jungle, causing fans to question whether they snuck cosmetics into the show.

I’m a Celebrity contestants are banned from bringing makeup to camp, however Contostavlos, Rooney and Loose Women’s Jane Moore appear to have products on their brows, lips and eyes.

“Why isn’t Tulisa and Jane’s make-up coming off?” one viewer questioned on X/Twitter. Meanwhile, another person questioned: “Sorry but how have Tulisa and Jane still got make-up on?”

Despite speculation, Contostavlos and Rooney haven’t brought contraband cosmetics to the Australian jungle in their backpacks but have instead undergone a series of semi-permanent beauty procedures.

Ahead of leaving the UK, Contostavlos took to Instagram to reveal she had tattooed makeup on her face. “I tatted the lips to match the brows, couldn’t help myself!” she wrote alongside a selfie.

The N-Dubz singer also appears to be wearing a full set of eyelash extensions, which typically need maintenance every three weeks and may become more sparse as the competition continues.

open image in gallery Tulisa and Rooney have both had semi permanent cosmetic procedures ( Instagram )

While Rooney did not detail the procedures she had before entering the jungle, the TV personality has previously had her eyebrows microbladed, which makes brows look fuller for up to 30 months.

Last August, semi-permanent make-up artist Liz Clough shared a photo of Rooney captioned: “Brow top-up today for Coleen” alongside some before and after photographs.

Moore similarly has not detailed any beauty procedures she underwent before heading into the jungle. However, viewers are convinced the Loose Women star has had a series of treatments.

“Why is Jane still wearing makeup?” one person questioned during the first week of the 2024 series. “Have the rules changed?” another viewer questioned of her glamorous appearance.

open image in gallery Loose Women star Jane Moore in the ‘I’m a Celebrity’ jungle ( ITV )

A number of items are reportedly banned in the I’m a Celeb jungle, including clocks, books, food seasoning and makeup bags.

Executive producer Olly Nash said in 2022: “You wouldn’t have books, you won’t have anything like a game of chess.

“So you wouldn’t have anything that could be distracting, part of this game is making sure that you are creating reality and having a chat with other people and doing stuff and dealing with the boredom.”

New episodes of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! air on ITV1 and ITVX every night at 9pm.