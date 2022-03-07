The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Where can I donate items for Ukraine and which items are most needed?
Support for refugees fleeing Russian invasion floods in across Britain
People across Britain and the wider world have been deeply moved by the courage and resilience shown by the citizens of Ukraine over the last week as their country came under attack from Vladimir Putin’s Russia, an invasion that brought international condemnation and has already seen the aggressor become a pariah state on the world stage.
While many were caught up in the violent warfare playing out across Ukrainian cities, more than a million others have been forced to flee for safety in neighbouring states like Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova.
Both the resistance and the refugees need the help and generosity of Ukraine’s European neighbours to survive their ordeal and millions of Britons have already donated generously to fundraising drives and supported causes like The Independent’s Refugees Welcome campaign, which seeks to persuade the British government to do more to help asylum seekers escaping the conflict.
At a local level, charitable endeavours have meanwhile sprung up across the country to take in and deliver supplies to the frontline.
Below is a list of some of the places across Britain currently accepting donations of goods like clothing, toys, medicine and food to help those under siege in their hour of need.
It is by no means a definitive record, however, so please check your local listings for other collections in your area.
Readers are also encouraged to share further information and links to other regional hubs in the comments section that follows.
Anyone planning to vist a drop-off centre is further advised to check up on the site’s social media accounts or call ahead beforehand for more information on which resources are most in demand to avoid a surplus, given that the situation on the ground is changing all the time.
London
The Polish White Eagle Club in Balham, South London
The organisers are accepting clothing, bedding and other items to help refugees in Ukraine. They say they have already been overwhelmed with donations, however, so members of the public are advised to contact them before dropping off supplies.
Address: 211 Balham High Road, SW17 7BQ
02086721723
North London Collection Centre
The organisers here say items needed include nappies, sanitary items, towels, reusable cutlery, toothbrushes and underwear.
Address: 233 Willesden Lane, NW2 5RP
UCL School of Slavonic and East European Studies
Students at the university are collecting for Ukrainian refugees but no longer require food items. Instead, medical supplies, toiletries, hygiene products and clothes are needed.
Address: 16 Taviton Street, WC1H 0BW
Lewisham Donation Hub
Takes donations every Sunday from 1-4pm. Items particularly needed are posted on the organisation’s website on Saturdays so donors are advised to check there first.
Address: 261 Lewisham High Street SE13 6AY
Rest of England
The Polish Integration Support Centre’s British and Polish Solidarity with Ukraine campaign has been collecting donations at sites across the country since 27 February and will continue to do so until at least 4 March (they’re also behind the Balham site listed above and have two additional sites in Wrexham).
It is asking for foil survival blankets, toys, nappies, sanitary towels, crayons, towels, first aid kits, sleeping bags, metal cups, thermal clothing, hair brushes, shampoos, toothbrushes, children’s clothes and bandages.
These can be donated at the following locations (again, donors are advised to call ahead to check what’s needed as the situation is constantly evolving):
St Francis Church, Chester
Collecting Monday-Friday 10am-2pm
Address: Grosvenor Street, Chester, CH1 2BN
07858457164
Oswestry, Shropshire
Collecting Monday-Friday 5pm-9pm
Address: 54 Laburnum Drive, SY11 2QR
07544061801
Continental Convenience Store, Whitchurch, Shropshire
Collecting Monday-Friday 9apm-8pm
Address: 36 Green End, Whitchurch SY13 1AA
07528014924
Polish Merseyside, Liverpool
Collecting Monday-Friday 8pm-9pm
Address: 254 County Road, Liverpool, L4 5PE
07919203069
Polish Club, Bury
Collecting Monday and Thursday 8pm-9.30pm, Saturday 11am-1pm and Sunday 11am-1.30pm
Address: Back East Street, Bury, BL9 0RU
07432113290
Vilnius Polish Centre, Manchester
Collecting Monday 2pm-8.30pm, Tuesday 2pm-10pm and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 2pm-7pm
Address: Worsley Road, Manchester, M30 0RU
07432113290
BeeHouse, Manchester
Collecting Monday-Friday 12pm-10pm
Address: Deansgate Locks, 2 Whitworth Street, Manchester M1 5LH
07432113290
Other sites around the country include:
Polish Social Club, Southampton
This organisation is collecting supplies to be sent specifically to Medyka on the Polish-Ukrainian border to support refugees fleeing the fighting in their homeland.
They are asking for donations of: nappies and wet wipes, including nappies for elderly; dry sanitary products; thermal clothes and gloves; batteries, flashlights and candles; food for children – long term and dry; warm blankets and sleeping bags;
Painkillers; dressings; face masks and hand gels; dog/cat food.
For more information, check out the club’s Facebook page.
Address: 507 Portswood Road, SO17 2TH
Common Ground, Oxford
Collecting from 8am to noon on Thursday, according to the organisers’ latest Facebook post. Clothes are not currently a priority but medical supplies and toiletries needed.
Address: 37-38 Little Clarendon Street, Oxford OX1 2HF
Westbury, Wiltshire
Seeking clothes, blankets, sleeping bags, children’s toys, pet food and long-lasting dry food supplies like pasta and rice for delivery to a hostel in Zgierz and a volunteer centre in Lodz in Poland in order to pass on to Ukrainian refugees.
Address: Daykin Estates, Unit 4 Rockhaven Business Park, Commerce Close, Westbury BA13 4FZ
Malvern Bakehouse, Worcestershire
This local bakery has been collecting baby clothes, soft toys, first aid items, blankets and sleeping bags to be delivered to refugees in Poland. However, it has been so overwhelmed by the generosity of the public that it cannot take any more supplies so is instead directing donors to the collection point below.
Address: Unit 6, Phoenix Works, Windsor Road, Redditch, B97 6 DJ
Country Living has more information on other local donation sites across England, Scotland and Wales.
Wales
Sklep u Pauli, Bridgend
This Polish supermarket is accepting donations for Ukraine during opening hours – 9am to 7pm Monday-Saturday and 10am to 5pm on Sundays. All donations welcome barring clothing.
Address: 8 Derwen Road, Bridgend, CF31 1LH
Park Vets, Cardiff
Accepting donations at its Cardiff site – but says it is in need of assistance transporting items to a larger collection point in Newport. If you can help, please contact the business.
Clothing is no longer required but volunteers are collecting food with a long expiry date, toiletries and medical products until 7pm on Wednesday 2 March.
Address: Sanatorium Road, Cardiff, CF11 8DG
02920382211
Supermarket ABC, Newport
Organisers say they are especially keen to receive donations of baby products (including nappies, modified milk, bottles and wet wipes), feminine hygiene items, thermal blankets, sheets, pillows, rain coats, toiletries and hygiene products.
Instant food like soup, dried fruit and nuts, pasta, canned meat or fish, coffee, tea and sugar is also appreciated.
Address: 158-152 Chepstow Road, Newport NP19 8EG
01633961601
Rogue Fox Coffee House, Newport
Le Pub at 14 High Street in Newport is also accepting donations during opening hours as part of the Women of Newport campaign group, as is the Rogue Fox Coffee House (Monday-Friday 8am to 4pm).
Organised by local resident Kamila Jarczak, this latter operation is asking for toiletries, baby nappies (different sizes) and wipes, sanitary products, dog and cat food, batteries, flashlights and candles, thermal clothes, hats and gloves, duvets, blankets, sleeping bags and pillows.
Address: 3 Clytha Park Road, Newport NP20 4NZ
01633250647
Supermarket ABC, Swansea
Organisers say they are especially keen to receive donations of baby products (including nappies, modified milk, bottles and wet wipes), feminine hygiene items, thermal blankets, sheets, pillows, rain coats, toiletries and hygiene products.
Again, instant food like soup, dried fruit and nuts, pasta, canned meat or fish, coffee, tea and sugar is also appreciated.
Address: 18 Woodfield Street, Morriston, Swansea SA6 8AQ
08438868235
Wales Online has more information on other donation sites open across the country.
Scotland
Edinburgh
Donations are being taken at many of the city’s Polish supermarkets, cafes and at St Andrew’s Ukrainian Catholic Church, the details of which are as follows.
Address: 24 Dalmeny Street, Edinburgh EH6 8SA
01315563447
Aberdeenshire
In Dyce, local resident Paula Sledzinska has set up a collection point and has asked for flasks, hot water bottles, protein bars, bandages, dry foods like rice and pasta, sleeping bags, wet baby wipes, sanitary pads/tampons, first aid kits and pet food.
She has set up a Facebook page with more information, which currently reports that donations have had to be paused temporarily for lack of storage space.
Address: Craigievar House, Howe Moss Ave, Kirkhill Industrial Estate AB21 0GP
07578272767
There are also donation points in Inverurie, Fraserburgh, Banff and Ellon in the same county while the Ukrainian Crisis Pet Appeal Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire is working to coordinate drop-offs and donations to support animals caught up in the conflict.
Mossgiel Organic Farm, Mauchline, Ayrshire
Clothes, blankets, duvets, sleeping bags, toys, nappies and canned food are being accepted here, with regular updates posted on the farm’s Twitter account.
Address: West Mossgiel Farm, Tarbolton Road, Mauchline KA5 5LL
Oban, Argyll and Bute
The Oban Helps Ukraine Facebook page is meanwhile a useful resource for updates on where you can donate in that region.
