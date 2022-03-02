Donations for Ukraine: UK drop-off points and the most useful items to give

People across Britain and the wider world have been deeply moved by the courage and resilience shown by the citizens of Ukraine over the last week as their country came under attack from Vladimir Putin’s Russia, an invasion that brought international condemnation and has already seen the aggressor become a pariah state on the world stage.

While many were caught up in the violent warfare playing out across Ukrainian cities, others have been forced to flee for safety in neighbouring states like Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova.

Both the resistance and the refugees need the help and generosity of Ukraine’s European neighbours to survive their ordeal and millions of Britons have already donated generously to fundraising drives and supported causes like The Independent’s Refugees Welcome campaign, which seeks to persuade the British government to do more to help asylum seekers escaping the conflict.

At a local level, charitable endeavours have meanwhile sprung up across the country to take in and deliver supplies to the frontline.

Below is a list of some of the places across Britain currently accepting donations of goods like clothing, toys, medicine and food to help those under siege in their hour of need.

It is by no means a definitive record, however, so please check your local listings for other collections in your area.

Readers are also encouraged to share further information and links to other regional hubs in the comments section that follows.

Anyone planning to vist a drop-off centre is further advised to check up on the site’s social media accounts or call ahead beforehand for more information on which resources are most in demand to avoid a surplus, given that the situation on the ground is changing all the time.

London

The Polish White Eagle Club in Balham, South London

The organisers are accepting clothing, bedding and other items to help refugees in Ukraine. They say they have already been overwhelmed with donations, however, so members of the public are advised to contact them before dropping off supplies.

Address: 211 Balham High Road, SW17 7BQ

02086721723

North London Collection Centre

The organisers here say items needed include nappies, sanitary items, towels, reusable cutlery, toothbrushes and underwear.

Address: 233 Willesden Lane, NW2 5RP

UCL School of Slavonic and East European Studies

Students at the university are collecting for Ukrainian refugees but no longer require food items. Instead, medical supplies, toiletries, hygiene products and clothes are needed.

Address: 16 Taviton Street, WC1H 0BW

Lewisham Donation Hub

Takes donations every Sunday from 1-4pm. Items particularly needed are posted on the organisation’s website on Saturdays so donors are advised to check there first.

Address: 261 Lewisham High Street SE13 6AY

Rest of England

The Polish Integration Support Centre’s British and Polish Solidarity with Ukraine campaign has been collecting donations at sites across the country since 27 February and will continue to do so until at least 4 March (they’re also behind the Balham site listed above and have two additional sites in Wrexham).

It is asking for foil survival blankets, toys, nappies, sanitary towels, crayons, towels, first aid kits, sleeping bags, metal cups, thermal clothing, hair brushes, shampoos, toothbrushes, children’s clothes and bandages.

These can be donated at the following locations (again, donors are advised to call ahead to check what’s needed as the situation is constantly evolving):

St Francis Church, Chester

Collecting Monday-Friday 10am-2pm

Address: Grosvenor Street, Chester, CH1 2BN

07858457164

Oswestry, Shropshire

Collecting Monday-Friday 5pm-9pm

Address: 54 Laburnum Drive, SY11 2QR

07544061801

Continental Convenience Store, Whitchurch, Shropshire

Collecting Monday-Friday 9apm-8pm

Address: 36 Green End, Whitchurch SY13 1AA

07528014924

Polish Merseyside, Liverpool

Collecting Monday-Friday 8pm-9pm

Address: 254 County Road, Liverpool, L4 5PE

07919203069

Polish Club, Bury

Collecting Monday and Thursday 8pm-9.30pm, Saturday 11am-1pm and Sunday 11am-1.30pm

Address: Back East Street, Bury, BL9 0RU

07432113290

Vilnius Polish Centre, Manchester

Collecting Monday 2pm-8.30pm, Tuesday 2pm-10pm and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 2pm-7pm

Address: Worsley Road, Manchester, M30 0RU

07432113290

BeeHouse, Manchester

Collecting Monday-Friday 12pm-10pm

Address: Deansgate Locks, 2 Whitworth Street, Manchester M1 5LH

07432113290

Other sites around the country include:

Polish Social Club, Southampton

This organisation is collecting supplies to be sent specifically to Medyka on the Polish-Ukrainian border to support refugees fleeing the fighting in their homeland.

They are asking for donations of: nappies and wet wipes, including nappies for elderly; dry sanitary products; thermal clothes and gloves; batteries, flashlights and candles; food for children – long term and dry; warm blankets and sleeping bags;

Painkillers; dressings; face masks and hand gels; dog/cat food.

For more information, check out the club’s Facebook page.

Address: 507 Portswood Road, SO17 2TH

Common Ground, Oxford

Collecting until 4pm on Wednesday and then again from 8am to noon on Thursday, according to the organisers’ latest Facebook post. Clothes are not currently a priority but medical supplies and toiletries needed.

Address: 37-38 Little Clarendon Street, Oxford OX1 2HF

Westbury, Wiltshire

Seeking clothes, blankets, sleeping bags, children’s toys, pet food and long-lasting dry food supplies like pasta and rice for delivery to a hostel in Zgierz and a volunteer centre in Lodz in Poland in order to pass on to Ukrainian refugees.

Address: Daykin Estates, Unit 4 Rockhaven Business Park, Commerce Close, Westbury BA13 4FZ

Malvern Bakehouse, Worcestershire

This local bakery has been collecting baby clothes, soft toys, first aid items, blankets and sleeping bags to be delivered to refugees in Poland. However, it has been so overwhelmed by the generosity of the public that it cannot take any more supplies so is instead directing donors to the collection point below.

Address: Unit 6, Phoenix Works, Windsor Road, Redditch, B97 6 DJ

Country Living has more information on other local donation sites across England, Scotland and Wales.

Wales

Sklep u Pauli, Bridgend

This Polish supermarket is accepting donations for Ukraine during opening hours – 9am to 7pm Monday-Saturday and 10am to 5pm on Sundays. All donations welcome barring clothing.

Address: 8 Derwen Road, Bridgend, CF31 1LH

Park Vets, Cardiff

Accepting donations at its Cardiff site – but says it is in need of assistance transporting items to a larger collection point in Newport. If you can help, please contact the business.

Clothing is no longer required but volunteers are collecting food with a long expiry date, toiletries and medical products until 7pm on Wednesday 2 March.

Address: Sanatorium Road, Cardiff, CF11 8DG

02920382211

Supermarket ABC, Newport

Organisers say they are especially keen to receive donations of baby products (including nappies, modified milk, bottles and wet wipes), feminine hygiene items, thermal blankets, sheets, pillows, rain coats, toiletries and hygiene products.

Instant food like soup, dried fruit and nuts, pasta, canned meat or fish, coffee, tea and sugar is also appreciated.

Address: 158-152 Chepstow Road, Newport NP19 8EG

01633961601

Rogue Fox Coffee House, Newport

Le Pub at 14 High Street in Newport is also accepting donations during opening hours as part of the Women of Newport campaign group, as is the Rogue Fox Coffee House (Monday-Friday 8am to 4pm).

Organised by local resident Kamila Jarczak, this latter operation is asking for toiletries, baby nappies (different sizes) and wipes, sanitary products, dog and cat food, batteries, flashlights and candles, thermal clothes, hats and gloves, duvets, blankets, sleeping bags and pillows.

Address: 3 Clytha Park Road, Newport NP20 4NZ

01633250647

Supermarket ABC, Swansea

Organisers say they are especially keen to receive donations of baby products (including nappies, modified milk, bottles and wet wipes), feminine hygiene items, thermal blankets, sheets, pillows, rain coats, toiletries and hygiene products.

Again, instant food like soup, dried fruit and nuts, pasta, canned meat or fish, coffee, tea and sugar is also appreciated.

Address: 18 Woodfield Street, Morriston, Swansea SA6 8AQ

08438868235

Wales Online has more information on other donation sites open across the country.

Scotland

Edinburgh

Donations are being taken at many of the city’s Polish supermarkets, cafes and at St Andrew’s Ukrainian Catholic Church, the details of which are as follows.

Address: 24 Dalmeny Street, Edinburgh EH6 8SA

01315563447

Aberdeenshire

In Dyce, local resident Paula Sledzinska has set up a collection point and has asked for flasks, hot water bottles, protein bars, bandages, dry foods like rice and pasta, sleeping bags, wet baby wipes, sanitary pads/tampons, first aid kits and pet food.

She has set up a Facebook page with more information, which currently reports that donations have had to be paused temporarily for lack of storage space.

Address: Craigievar House, Howe Moss Ave, Kirkhill Industrial Estate AB21 0GP

07578272767

There are also donation points in Inverurie, Fraserburgh, Banff and Ellon in the same county while the Ukrainian Crisis Pet Appeal Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire is working to coordinate drop-offs and donations to support animals caught up in the conflict.

Mossgiel Organic Farm, Mauchline, Ayrshire

Clothes, blankets, duvets, sleeping bags, toys, nappies and canned food are being accepted here, with regular updates posted on the farm’s Twitter account.

Address: West Mossgiel Farm, Tarbolton Road, Mauchline KA5 5LL

Oban, Argyll and Bute

The Oban Helps Ukraine Facebook page is meanwhile a useful resource for updates on where you can donate in that region.