Woman shares why she regrets getting under eye filler

A woman has issued a warning about the dangers of receiving under eye fillers.

In a viral video posted to TikTok, user Hannah Chody (@hannahchody) revealed an unexpected result of cosmetic injections. She explained in the clip, which was shared on Wednesday 15 May, that she initially received filler in her under eye area to reduce the appearance of dark circles.

“I made the silly little decision a few years ago to get a little bit of under eye filler,” Chody began the video, which has been viewed more than 664,000 times. “I have always had hollow under eyes. It was an insecurity of mine since, like, high school. Just naturally, there wasn’t much going on down there.”

The results of her under eye filler “looked good” at first, as she said it began to dissolve over the past two years. That is, until about a month ago when she noticed “two dimples” form under her eyes when she smiled. “I was like: ‘What the f*** is that?’” Chody recalled.

The Texas-based content creator sent a DM to her injector, Courtney, at Skin Spirit in Austin, who informed her that the under eye filler had actually migrated. Chody told viewers that her filler had devolved into a “full-blown pocket” beneath her eyes, adding: “I looked psychotic when I smiled.”

After a visit to the medical spa, she dissolved the under eye filler and was immediately “so happy” with her decision. However, Chody also took the opportunity to send an important message about cosmetic injections.

“I was fully convinced, as of two years ago, this filler was gone,” she said. “I think that there’s very few cases where under eye filler is the answer. I think there’s other solutions.”

Much like any cosmetic injection, there are certain risks involved with receiving under eye filler. Patients may seek under eye fillers to improve the appearance of dark circles or hollowness under the eye. One of the most popular types of filler is Juvederm, an FDA-approved hyaluronic acid injectable. These injectable fillers are only semi-permanent, and can last anywhere between six months to two years.

However, migration occurs when the filler moves to areas other than the intended injection site. Migrated filler underneath the eyes can create noticeable bumps, causing the face to look swollen or unnatural.

There are many causes of under eye filler migration, such as how it’s injected, the type of filler that’s used, or getting too much filler. In such cases, dermatologists can dissolve filler with hyaluronidase – an enzyme that breaks down the hyaluronic acid used for fillers.

“I needed this message as someone with hollow under eyes,” one person commented under Chody’s video.

“Under eye filler is the only thing I’ve ever wanted and I’m so glad I never did it,” another TikTok user wrote.

“I got under eye filler as a test like five years ago and loved it,” a third person said. “Flash forward, I deeply regret it. I also now have a weird dimple.”

Most recently, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Rinna raised eyebrows at the 2024 Fashion Trust US Awards with her “over-filled” red carpet appearance. She later admitted she made a mistake in getting Skinvive by Juvederm injected into her face, and had them immediately dissolved.

“Skinvive is not for everyone and it was not good for me. Luckily we could dissolve it today. Whew,” Rinna replied to a TikTok video from cosmetic injector Nicole Smith.

Meanwhile, model Blac Chyna recently documented her “life-changing” journey to reduce her breast and butt implants, as well as dissolving her facial fillers. Love Island stars Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Molly-Mae Hague have also spoken previously about getting their fillers dissolved.