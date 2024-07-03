Unlock a better quality of sleep with Simba’s award-winning mattresses, beds and more

We’ve all heard about the importance of getting those recommended 7-9 hours of sleep, but did you know that getting quality sleep may be more important than quantity? Studies now show ensuring you get a peaceful, uninterrupted slumber is key to improving and maintaining your physical and mental health.

Your best guarantee for a healthy deep sleep each night is making sure your bedroom has the right environment to promote sleep. Making sure you’re not disturbed by light, noise and temperature is key. But your sleep space should also be optimised to provide a high standard of comfort, support and security and that’s Simba’s expertise.

Experts in the science of sleep, Simba know the importance of creating your own personal sanctuary, so you can fall asleep soundly without waking up at night. Combining innovative design and patented technology, their award-winning mattresses, beds, duvets, and pillows go the extra mile in assisting you get a restful night.

It’s not just the impressive 60 industry awards that make Simba stand out, it’s the endorsements the brand gets from real customers too. With a huge 300,000+ five-star reviews, Simba is the most five star-rated mattress brand in the world – that’s a lot of very happy, well-rested customers.

It’s Simba’s next-level hybrid experience that’s gained the brand so much love and transformed the mattress-making game. Utilising the data of 10 million sleepers, every mattress has been designed and made right here in the UK to support and comfort every size, shape and sleeping style.

Using multi-layered sleep-friendly tech, Simba mattresses team the cushioned comfort foam with the responsive support of springs. But it’s not just any foam, it’s game-changing Simbatex® cleverly designed to allow for better airflow to regulate body temperature. The Aerocoil® patented micro spring support layer is cutting-edge too, made with tiny titanium alloy for super-strength body alignment.

Simba is so confident in their high-quality products they offer a 10-year guarantee and a 200-night trial. Purchase a mattress, mattress topper or bed and if it doesn’t work for you, simply return it within the period to get your money back, and they’ll even collect it for free too.

What’s more, Simba’s mattresses don’t cost the earth. Firstly, on the pocket. You can choose from varying price points, as well as financing options. And secondly, the sleep experts take protecting the planet seriously too. They’re the UK’s first B Corp-certified sleep brand, meeting high standards of social and environmental performance.

Now’s the time to transform your sleep experience, as Simba are giving The Independent readers 16% off with a minimum spend of £300* up until 11.59pm 21st July 2024 by entering code INDEPENDENTSIMBA at checkout. To inspire you, here are some of the brand’s bestsellers to use your voucher code on…

6 Simba award-winners for a better quality of sleep

With accolades aplenty, these have been tried and tested by the experts, as well as countless happy sleepers…

The Simba Hybrid® Mattress Original: From £659, Simbasleep.com

Based on the OG innovative mattress that started it all for Simba, this has sold half a million already. Supporting and comforting in all the right places, with 5 layers of sleep-friendly tech including 2,500 Aerocoil® micro springs and an extra deep layer of Simbatex® foam.

The Simba Hybrid® Luxe Mattress: From £1,289, Simbasleep.com

For a next-level treat, this mattress has a whopping 11 layers, including three sections of Aerocoil® support (that’s 6,000 micro springs) as well as an added wool/bamboo top layer to help regulate body temperature. It’s no wonder this was voted IndyBest!

The Simba Hybrid® Pillow: £109, Simbasleep.com

A customisable pillow like no other, there are 6 layers of sleep-tech for head and neck support enveloped in this pillow that you can adjust for your very own perfect height and firmness.

The Simba Hybrid® 3-in-1 Duvet: £249, Simbasleep.com

This clever duvet always keeps your temperature in check no matter what the season. Technically, it’s two duvets. A 7 tog for spring/autumn and a 3.5 tog summer duvet that you can pop together to make a 10.5 tog for winter’s chilly nights. Genius!

The Simba Hybrid® Mattress Topper: £219, Simbasleep.com

Ideal for breathing new life into an old mattress, this state-of-the-art mattress topper uses 4 layers of sleep-tech including the next-generation Simbatex® foam comfort and Aerocoil® spring support.

Simba’s Orion Bed: From £799, Simbasleep.com

It’s not just Simba’s mattresses that adjust to your weight, shape and sleeping position, their beds do too with Simba Flex®. It’s a unique slat system is also crafted to flex gently with you as you move, so you don’t disturb your sleeping partner. Try it for yourself in this upholstered, contemporary design.

