Unmissable travel ideas for your next luxury getaway

Capture cherished memories with top-tier camera equipment

( MPB )

Looking for high-quality camera equipment to take on vacation with you, but don’t want to fork out thousands?

As the largest global platform for buying, selling and trading used photo and video gear, MPB offers the perfect solution. The company circulates 570,000 items annually and is known for providing a simple, safe and circular way to trade, as well as being rated ‘Excellent’ on Trustpilot, with over 40,000 reviews.

Buy used and save money with MPB, which offers a large range of approved, high-quality used photo and video gear, complete with a free warranty for peace of mind.

Sell camera gear to MPB — it offers a free instant quote, fully insured collection and fast payment — or trade in and upgrade with free shipping both ways.

Experience true online freedom and security while traveling

( Mysterium VPN )

When you’re on vacation, staying connected is key — but so is keeping your data secure.

Mysterium VPN ensures your online privacy remains protected wherever you are. It uses a decentralized network, connecting you directly to others rather than relying on a central server. This means your browsing activity remains secure, private, and anonymous, protecting you from hackers, trackers, and unwanted surveillance.

Whether you’re checking into your hotel, booking activities, or sharing your travel photos, Mysterium keeps your data safe. Plus, Mysterium offers an innovative feature: you can earn money by sharing your unused internet bandwidth with others, making it a community-driven service.

Mysterium doesn’t just protect your privacy — it enables you to bypass censorship and enjoy unrestricted internet access.

New users receive a 30% discount with code FREEDOM at checkout — offer valid from 25 November 2024 to 20 January 2025.

Immerse yourself in the grandeur of Venice

( Palazzina Grassi )

Seeking a trip that combines glamor with historical architecture and exquisite cuisine?

Picture yourself exploring the intricate, cobbled streets of Venice, gliding down the canals on a gondola and indulging in more pasta you can dream of. Stay at Palazzina Grassi, an extraordinary retreat on Venice’s Grand Canal, where Philippe Starck’s visionary design blends historic charm with contemporary elegance.

From lavish suites to an exclusive private club and a dining experience inspired by Venice’s finest flavors, Palazzina Grassi offers an intimate look into the soul of the city.

Here, personalized service and artistic flair create a timeless haven for those dreaming of the perfect Venetian escape.

Explore Switzerland on luxury wheels

( Edel & Stark )

Discover Switzerland’s breathtaking landscapes and vibrant cities with Edel & Stark’s premier luxury car rental services.

Offering an extensive fleet that includes Ferrari, Bentley, Mercedes and Range Rover models, the brand ensures a seamless and sophisticated driving experience.

Whether you’re navigating the bustling streets of Zurich, exploring the cultural richness of Geneva or embarking on a scenic journey through the Swiss Alps, the company’s meticulously maintained vehicles provide unparalleled comfort and style.

With personalized service and convenient delivery options to your home, hotel or airport, Edel & Stark caters to both leisure and business travelers seeking excellence in every detail.

Plan an early spring getaway to a Canadian island

( Fogo Island )

Already dreaming of exploring the world when the trees turn green, the flowers bloom and the air warms?

Make those dreams a reality by booking a spring getaway to Fogo Island. Spring is the best time of year to explore this remote paradise, offering a rare opportunity to immerse yourself in nature with activities like hiking, biking and foraging.

A stay at Fogo Island Inn promises a truly luxurious experience with 29 one-of-a-kind rooms and suites. Each room features dramatic floor-to-ceiling windows opening onto the wild North Atlantic Ocean. With full-board rates including meals, inn amenities and guided excursions, guests can explore this enchanting island knowing everything is looked after.

Built on principles of sustainability and respect for nature and culture, the inn follows a regenerative travel model, with every aspect — from food to design — sourced locally.

Craft your dream luxury vacation

( Enchanting Travels )

Turn your dream vacation into a reality with Enchanting Travels — expertly designed by dedicated destination specialists who uncover hidden gems and craft unforgettable, tailor-made experiences.

With over 20 years in the business and a 4.9-star rating on Trustpilot, the team have crafted personalized journeys for over 65,000 travelers. The company specializes in offering authentic experiences across more than 80 exciting destinations and is always ready to help you explore beyond the usual tourist spots.

Enchanting Travels believes in tailoring each trip to your exact preferences, no matter how complex. Forget about fixed packages — these experts will craft a journey that’s uniquely yours.

A dedicated point of contact, along with 24/7 support, ensures a stress-free, personalized travel experience every step of the way.

Support ethical tourism as you explore the Maldives

( Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu )

Longing to escape to the Maldives, but conscious of the need to preserve the region’s delicate ecosystem?

Celebrated for its sustainability efforts, Coco Collection offers two exclusive retreats. Coco Bodu Hithi is a true island escape, surrounded by crystal clear waters and lush vegetation in North Malé Atoll. Boasting 100 villas with private pools, five restaurants and curated experiences, the resort has been recognized by the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2024 as one of the top resorts in the Indian Ocean.

Located in the Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu has an eco-conscious philosophy that’s reflected in its design, with thatched-roof villas built using sustainable materials, perched over the lagoon.

Here, you can discover the area through a range of activities, from snorkeling with manta rays to exploring the resort’s Marine Turtle Rescue Centre, before enjoying nature-inspired treatments at the Coco Spa.

Enjoy unforgettable stays in exceptional private homes

( A.M.A Selections )

Seeking a luxury vacation in your very own private retreat?

You shouldn’t have to compromise on quality or service. From traditional Tuscan farmhouses to grand seafront estates in St. Barts, discover the epitome of luxury travel with A.M.A Selections.

From a curated portfolio of over 2,000 of the world’s finest homes, each stay is complemented by world-class service. Every booking includes access to a dedicated concierge who tailors every detail of your experience.

You can also use the A.M.A Selections app to effortlessly book, personalize and manage your stay — all at your fingertips.

Enjoy a classic British holiday by the sea

( The Nare )

When visiting the UK, travelers often focus solely on London, but beyond the capital, there are so many more delights to discover.

A beloved coastal escape for many Britons, Cornwall is renowned for its natural beauty, with stunning sandy beaches, picturesque rural landscapes and dramatic coastal views.

Located in a secluded oceanfront bay, you’ll find The Nare, a luxury five-star country house hotel on the south coast of Cornwall steeped in tradition and seaside charm. Indulge in fine dining at The Quarterdeck seafood restaurant or enjoy the traditional English dining room — both offering beautiful sea views.

Enjoy a range of leisure facilities including indoor and outdoor pools, a sea-view hot tub and a private 38ft classic motor launch. You can even fly directly into Newquay Airport or arrange private chauffeur service from London or other hubs.

Discover high-end villa rentals around the world

( Sheldon James Villas )

If you’re ready for a luxury villa vacation but overwhelmed by the planning, Sheldon James has got you covered.

With over 25 years of experience, this villa rental service offers high-end properties across the globe, combined with exceptional concierge services to ensure a seamless experience. The company’s approach goes beyond simply renting a property — it’s a fully tailored getaway.

From finding the perfect villa to arranging bespoke services like private chefs or butlers, booking exciting excursions such as sunset cruises or ski lessons, and securing restaurant reservations, every detail is taken care of. With a portfolio of over 800+ hand-picked villas in sought-after destinations such as the Turks and Caicos, Dominican Republic, St. Martin, Los Cabos, Punta Mita, Spain, Italy and France, Sheldon James guarantees unforgettable, personalized travel experiences.

