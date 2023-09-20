Upgrade your smart home with new Amazon Echo Pop and Show 5 (3rd gen) from Currys

With the arrival of three new Amazon Echo devices with Alexa voice control, there’s never been a better time to upgrade your smart home – and they are all available right now at Currys.

The three new Alexa products include the all-new Echo Pop smart speaker and a pair of upgraded smart displays called the Echo Show 5 (3rd gen) and Echo Show 5 (3rd gen) Kids. All three come in a range of fun colours and they all support Matter, for improved smart home control and compatibility.

Just like the rest of Amazon’s Echo smart home family, the new additions work with the Alexa voice assistant, which can be used to answer general knowledge questions, read out news headlines and the weather forecast, play games, tell jokes and cue up music, radio, podcasts and audiobooks.

Alexa can also control a huge number of smart home devices, from lights and smart plugs, to motorised window blinds, door locks, home security systems, robotic vacuum cleaners, smart garden irrigation systems and much more besides.

All three of these new Amazon Echo products are available to buy from Currys right now, with prices starting from just £44.99 for the new Echo Pop smart speaker.

First up is the all-new Echo Pop, an Alexa smart speaker available in four distinct colours called Charcoal, Glacier White, Lavender Bloom and Midnight Teal. With its unique semi-spherical shape and fabric finish, the Echo Pop is designed to complement any room of the home, no matter the decor.

The familiar blue Alexa status light sits at the top of the speaker, while inside there’s a 49.5mm front-firing speaker with support for lossless high definition audio from a range of music streaming services. The Echo Pop is a compact smart speaker, at just 99mm wide, 83mm deep and 91mm tall. It also features physical volume and microphone buttons, while connectivity options include Wifi (at both 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies), plus Bluetooth Low Energy Mesh, and Matter. Designed for bedrooms, dorm rooms, apartments and other small spaces, the new Echo Pop is powered by Amazon’s clever AZ2 Neural Edge processor for speedy interactions with the Alexa voice assistant.

Next up is the latest, third-generation of Amazon’s Echo Show 5 smart speaker. Also with Alexa built-in, the Show 5 (3rd gen) is priced at £89.99 and is available now at Currys.

Claimed to be 20 per cent faster than the previous model, the latest Echo Show 5 boasts an entirely new speaker system with twice the bass as its predecessor, helping to deliver clearer sound for an improved music listening experience.

The smart speaker also features a newly designed microphone array and Amazon’s AZ2 Neural Edge processor that handles your voice interactions with Alexa. As with the new Echo Pop, the new Echo Show 5 (3rd gen) has support for Matter, the smart home standard that helps smart light bulbs, plugs and other smart home devices to connect to Alexa and talk to each other.

Available from Currys now for £89.99, the Echo Show 5 (3rd gen) comes in three colour options of Charcoal, Cloud Blue and White. It has a 5.5-inch touchscreen display for showing music playback controls and streamed video content, plus footage from Alexa-compatible home security cameras and video doorbells, and controls for other smart home products like plugs and lights. There’s also a built-in 2MP camera for video calls or to act as a home security camera while you’re away, and the screen can double as a digital photo frame.

Designed to fit perfectly on a bedside table, the Echo Show 5 (3rd gen) can sound your morning alarm, then have Alexa read out the news headlines and weather forecast, before playing the radio and showing your calendar events for the day. If used in the kitchen, the Amazon smart display can show recipes and handle multiple timers, each either their own name, while helping with weight conversions and letting you know when someone rings the video doorbell.

Lastly, Currys now sells the new kids edition of the Echo Show 5. Priced at £99.99, this smart display works a lot like the regular Show 5, but features a star-filled, galaxy-themed case design, parental controls that do things like filter out songs with explicit lyrics, and a version of Alexa that gives kid-friendly answers.

With this child-friendly version of the Echo Show 5 (3rd gen), children can ask Alexa to play games, help with homework, make video calls to approved contacts only, and read a bedtime story. This version of the smart display includes a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, a service designed for children aged three to 12 and which includes thousands of ad-free, kid-friendly songs, videos, age-appropriate Audible audiobooks, Alexa skills and more.

The kid-friendly version of Alexa also encourages children to set their own morning alarms, control the home’s smart lighting, and have video calls with their friends and family.

Amazon’s latest, child-friendly Echo Show 5 (3rd gen) Kids is available to buy at Currys now, priced at £99.99.

During the two-year warranty period, should any issues arise, feel free to contact Amazon, and they will promptly furnish a complimentary replacement.

