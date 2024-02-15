Usher’s ex-wife Tameka Foster reveals he got her tickets to the Super Bowl

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Usher’s ex-wife, Tameka Foster, has revealed that he got her VIP tickets to the 2024 Super Bowl.

The 53-year-old fashion designer made the revelation about the big game, which took place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, during an interview with Page Six, published on 14 February. She told the publication that when Usher performed at the Super Bowl on Sunday, he invited her to the show.

“One of the perks of having Usher as an ex is going to the Super Bowl,” she said. “It’s facts.”

Foster, who was married to Usher for two years, went on to poke fun at who she’ll get into a relationship with in the future. “I’m not dating anybody that can’t take me to the Super Bowl. That would not be my trajectory,” she said. “But seeing Usher performing was definitely a perk.”

She also expressed how “great” she thought the Super Bowl was, as the halftime show featured famous surprise appearances, including Alicia Keys, HER, Lil Jon, Ludacris, and will.i.am.

“It was phenomenal. I had a good time,” Foster added. “I had so much fun at the game. The halftime show, of course, was amazing.”

Foster and Usher first tied the knot in 2007, before getting divorced in 2009. During their relationship, they welcomed two children: Usher “Cinco” Raymond V, 15, and Navid, 14. During the weekend of the Super Bowl, the “My Boo” singer married his girlfriend of four years, Jennifer Goicoechea. The newlyweds also share two children: Sovereign Bo, three, and Sire Castrello, two.

Speaking to Page Six, Foster opened up about her relationship with her ex-husband and how grateful she is for the sons they have together.

“Well, the best part is that we have amazing children and they’re amazing and they’re cute,” she said. “They have spunky personalities from the both of us.”

Foster then described some of the drawbacks of having such a famous ex, as she’s about to star in a new reality series, Bold & Bougie, which will air on 15 February. “The worst part is doing an interview about [her upcoming] TV show and being asked about Usher,” she said.

She also reflected on some of the scrutiny she faced while dating Usher, due to her race, calling that criticism the “worst part” of the relationship.

“I just don’t feel that black love is embraced anymore,” she said. “I think it’s a thing of the past, unfortunately. I don’t think it’s as celebrated. Nowadays, we have to change the narrative, but we have to find men that agree with us. That’s the problem. The men are going the other way.”

Earlier this week, court documents first revealed that Usher and Goicoechea got married at Vegas Weddings on 11 February. The ceremony had an officiant, Rev Ronald Joseph Polrywka, who dressed up as an Elvis Presley impersonator, and featured some witnesses, including Usher’s mother, Jonetta Patton.

Following the nuptials, Usher took to Instagram to share photos from the wedding, which showed him wearing a black and white shirt, with a rose pinned on it, matching pants and black sunglasses. He also paired the look with a puffy white jacket. Meanwhile, his now-wife wore a white, off-the-shoulder dress, a veil, and matching sunglasses.

In the caption, the singer simply wrote: “One of them Ones, 2.11.24.”

While speaking to Page Six, Foster also shared her sweet and candid thoughts about Usher’s relationship. “Love is love – as long as he finds love whatever juncture he’s in, in his life. I always encourage him to have good habits,” she said.